Ben & Jerry’s and Rivian unveil “ice cream truck of the future”
Ben & Jerry’s and all-electric automaker Rivian just announced a partnership on “the ice cream truck of the future” — see it here (on Bluesky) — per a brand announcement. So far, the fleet consists of two electric “scoop trucks,” built on the Rivian Commercial Van, and are meant to “modernize everything people love about an ice cream truck.” After debuting at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas this week, the Ben & Jerry’s scoop trucks are set to travel the country, including to pop-up events in the Unilever-owned ice cream brand’s home state of Vermont.
Crystal Light debuts first-ever flavored-alcohol offering
Crystal Light, known for its zero-sugar drink mixes, just announced the launch of its first flavored-alcohol offering: Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers. With just 77 calories and, of course, zero sugar, Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers “are the lowest-calorie ready-to-drink cocktail on the market,” per a brand announcement. The new product from The Kraft Heinz Company brand blends Crystal Light’s standard flavors — Wild Strawberry and Lemonade — with triple-filtered vodka and light carbonation for a 3.8-ABV RTD beverage. Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers will be available in four packs for $9.99 each at select retailers in the Northeast U.S. beginning this month, with plans for wider distribution and additional flavors in 2026.
Stat of the week: $50 million
That’s the retail sales total that The Coca-Cola Company’s limited-time offering Sprite Chill (featuring a cherry-lime flavor and a “proprietary cooling sensation”) delivered during its first 21 weeks on the market — ultimately becoming the top-selling Coca-Cola Co. innovation in North America in 2024 — according to the company’s Q3 2024 earnings report, per Marketing Dive’s Chris Kelly. Initially launched in April, Sprite Chill will now become a permanent part of Coca-Cola’s brand portfolio. (See more industry and marketing stats in the latest edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
Sour Patch Kids’ latest variety features sprinkles that glow
Sour Patch Kids just launched an illuminating spin-off: Sour Patch Kids Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups, “the first-ever gummy candy that glows,” per a brand announcement. The new Glow Ups are coated with edible confetti — made with flavorless turmeric extract — that “emits a fluorescent glow when under a blacklight.” The Mondelēz brand also created a special Snapchat filter using AR that allows fans to experience the glow sans blacklight simply by scanning the candy. Sour Patch Kids Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups are available online now in 3.08-ounce and 6.7-ounce bags, with rollout to national retailers coming soon. For the pescatarians out there, Mondelēz is also launching Swedish Fish Mini Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups later this month.
Previously: “Sour Patch Kids releases limited-time candy mix with Snapple,” from the July 12, 2024 edition of this column.
