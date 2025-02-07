Welcome to The Week in Data, MarTech and AI, a weekly roundup from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding the technology–driven transformation of marketing.
Generative AI is upending traditional internet search habits, new study shows
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been dramatically increasing the daily traffic it sends to unique domains, a sign of the growing impact of generative AI search, a new study from Semrush and Statista shows. Unique domain referrals from ChatGPT accelerated from 10,000 a day in July to over 30,000 a day by November 2024, according to the research.
Most of the AI-powered search referrals involved searches concerning education, information technology and software; retail, finance and healthcare domains also showed large interest, the study shows. Overall, Google still dominates search, with 6.5 billion visitors in December 2024 — 11 times larger than ChatGPT’s traffic at 566 million. “As SEOs, we do not need to abandon the tactics we’ve always relied on, but we do need to evolve them,” Crystal Carter, Head of SEO Communications at Wix Studio, observed in the study.
Nielsen signs new ratings agreement with Paramount Global networks
With upfront season on the horizon, Nielsen and Paramount Global have overcome their differences and are doing business again in audience measurement, Brian Steinberg of Variety reports. The organizations just reached a new multiyear agreement that re-establishes Nielsen as a ratings partner for programs on CBS, Comedy Central and other Paramount networks. Paramount had turned to other providers since last fall in a dispute over fees and methods for measuring multiplatform viewership. Since that time, Nielsen has received Media Research Council accreditation for its Big Data + Panel approach.
Previously: “Nielsen gets Media Rating Council sign-off on new TV audience measurement” from the Jan. 24 edition of The Week in Data Marketing, MarTech and AI
35,000%
That’s the approximate increase in redemptions of offers on cheese puff snacks during Super Bowl week by users of Ibotta, a free app that pays cash back on purchases. That’s according to Ibotta CEO Bryan Leach, who spoke with host Chris Brooklier on The Current Report podcast about Super Bowl advertising trends.
Brands are looking beyond Super Bowl ads to score with omnichannel marketing
More and more brands are leaning into measurable marketing opportunities adjacent to the Super Bowl without sinking millions into a national big game ad, Chris Kelly of Marketing Dive reports. Busch Light beer, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey and Procter & Gamble’s Spruce weed killer are among the brands pursuing more targeted, regional ad buys, while others are pursuing second-screen, social media and in-person/in-store experiences, Kelly writes. Examples of brands embracing the latter strategies include Tums and DraftKings and Twix. “Just because a company doesn’t buy an ad during the game doesn’t mean they can’t take advantage of it,” Greg Zakowicz, Senior E-Commerce expert at marketing platform Omnisend, tells Kelly.