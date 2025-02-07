Welcome to The Week in Data, MarTech and AI , a weekly roundup from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding the technology–driven transformation of marketing.

Generative AI is upending traditional internet search habits, new study shows

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been dramatically increasing the daily traffic it sends to unique domains, a sign of the growing impact of generative AI search, a new study from Semrush and Statista shows. Unique domain referrals from ChatGPT accelerated from 10,000 a day in July to over 30,000 a day by November 2024, according to the research.

Most of the AI-powered search referrals involved searches concerning education, information technology and software; retail, finance and healthcare domains also showed large interest, the study shows. Overall, Google still dominates search, with 6.5 billion visitors in December 2024 — 11 times larger than ChatGPT’s traffic at 566 million. “As SEOs, we do not need to abandon the tactics we’ve always relied on, but we do need to evolve them,” Crystal Carter, Head of SEO Communications at Wix Studio, observed in the study.

More AI developments: