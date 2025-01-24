Welcome to The Week in Data, MarTech and AI , a weekly roundup from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding the technology–driven transformation of marketing.

Edelman Trust Barometer warns of “crisis of grievance”

The just-released 2025 edition of the Edelman Trust Barometer highlights a “crisis of grievance” worldwide, marked by declining faith in institutions such as media, government and business. According to the yearly study, 61% of people worldwide hold grievances against government, business and/or the rich, and 40% see “hostile activism” as acceptable.

Based on surveys of more than 33,000 adults across 28 countries, the barometer provides an updated set of insights about trust, including many that hold implications for marketers.

Here are some of the most striking findings from the participants:

47% globally say they trust “owned media.” (By comparison, 42% trust social media, while 63% trust search engines).

68% globally worry that business leaders lie to them (69% for government leaders, 70% for journalists).

55% in the United States trust business (vs. 50% for non-profits, 41% for government, 42% for news media).

66% globally trust the consumer-packaged goods industry (vs. 64% for financial services, 73% for healthcare, 65% for professional services).

53% globally trust CEOs “to do what is right” (vs. 77% for scientists, 61% for “my neighbors,” 52% for journalists).

58% globally fear their jobs are threatened by automation.

63% globally worry about discrimination, prejudice or bias.

More on trust in business