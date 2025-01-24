Welcome to The Week in Data, MarTech and AI, a weekly roundup from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding the technologydriven transformation of marketing. 

Edelman Trust Barometer warns of “crisis of grievance”

The just-released 2025 edition of the Edelman Trust Barometer highlights a “crisis of grievance” worldwide, marked by declining faith in institutions such as media, government and business. According to the yearly study, 61% of people worldwide hold grievances against government, business and/or the rich, and 40% see “hostile activism” as acceptable.

Based on surveys of more than 33,000 adults across 28 countries, the barometer provides an updated set of insights about trust, including many that hold implications for marketers.

Here are some of the most striking findings from the participants:

  • 47% globally say they trust “owned media.” (By comparison, 42% trust social media, while 63% trust search engines).
  • 68% globally worry that business leaders lie to them (69% for government leaders, 70% for journalists).
  • 55% in the United States trust business (vs. 50% for non-profits, 41% for government, 42% for news media).
  • 66% globally trust the consumer-packaged goods industry (vs. 64% for financial services, 73% for healthcare, 65% for professional services).
  • 53% globally trust CEOs “to do what is right” (vs. 77% for scientists, 61% for “my neighbors,” 52% for journalists).
  • 58% globally fear their jobs are threatened by automation.
  • 63% globally worry about discrimination, prejudice or bias.

AI startup focused on customer experience in retail delivery gets venture investment

An Israeli company focused on applying generative AI to improve the customer experience in order fulfillment has landed a $14 million Series A investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity, Kyt Dotson of SiliconAngle reports. Package.ai has developed a platform that it says offers AI-driven “centralized and automated customer interaction, data and workflows” for an engaging “last-mile” experience in the delivery of purchased goods. The Package.ai platform targets home furnishing retailers, with clients that include nationwide chain Ashley DSG and regional retailers such as Big Sandy Superstore in the Midwest and Bob Mills Furniture in the Southeast.

Nielsen gets Media Rating Council sign-off on new TV audience measurement

The Media Rating Council just accredited Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel national audience measurement technology, a new method that combines viewership data from cable, satellite and smart TVs with Nielsen’s traditional consumer panel survey, Brian Steinberg of Variety reports. Nielsen is facing increasing competition from audience measurement upstarts, Steinberg notes; he writes that the “MRC decision appears to show the measurement giant taking some of the strides that TV networks demanded” in terms of modernization.

And finally… AI models don’t know (much) about history

Large language models such as ChatGPT have shown the ability to pass tests such as the bar exam and the SAT. Their knowledge of history, though, leaves something to be desired, according to a new study. Researchers at institutions including the University of Oxford conducted a study in which they challenged the ChatGPT-4, Gemini and Llama chatbots with detailed questions from the Seshat Global History Databank, described as “the most current and comprehensive body of knowledge about human history.” The models got the right answers only between 33% and 46% of the time, Joel Scanlon of AZoAI reports. LLMs are “great for basic facts, but when it comes to more nuanced, PhD-level historical inquiry, they’re not yet up to the task,” study co-author Maria del Rio-Chanona of University College London tells Charles Rollet of TechCrunch.

