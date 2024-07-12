Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Claussen debuts pickle cupcake collab with Baked by Melissa

St-Germain launches campaign with actress Sophie Turner, opens limited-time Spritz Counter at Bergdorf Goodman

St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur just launched a new campaign starring “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, in which she “searches for her ‘perfect match’ in the South of France” (i.e., the St-Germain Hugo Spritz), per a brand statement. Through the “Spritz Up Your Summer” campaign, the brand is highlighting the qualities of its signature cocktail (made with St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, prosecco and soda water, and garnished with a mint sprig and lime wedge). Through a limited-time (July 17-21) pop-up Spritz Counter installation — “a fresh take on the quintessential spritz counters of yore” — at iconic New York City department store Bergdorf Goodman , guests can sample the St-Germain Hugo Spritz, which has gained in popularity over the last few years thanks to social media buzz. Previously: “Tequila brand Pantalones launches first campaign featuring pants-free Matthew and Camila McConaughey,” from the May 3 edition of this column.

ZOA Energy announces The Backyard Games sponsored by ZOA

ZOA Energy, an energy drink company co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, just launched a promotion it’s calling “The Backyard Games sponsored by ZOA,” designed to encourage fans — or ZOA Warriors, as the brand calls them — “to bring the hype of the competition to their very own backyards, infusing their favorite outdoor activities with major ‘Big Dwayne Energy,’” per a brand statement. (The promotion follows the launch, earlier this year, of a new brand campaign highlighting ZOA’s “BDE,” or “Big Dwayne Energy.”) ZOA is challenging consumers to post their “backyard battles” to social media using the hashtag #ZOABackyardGames, as well as inviting them to share their tips on mastering games such as cornhole and wheelbarrow races.

Sour Patch Kids releases limited-time candy mix with Snapple

Mondelēz just announced a collaboration between its Sour Patch Kids brand and Snapple to bring some of the Keurig Dr Pepper-owned beverage brand’s most popular flavors to consumers in candy form. The limited-time Sour Patch Kids Snapple fruit-flavored mix is now available at major retailers nationwide in three Snapple flavors: Mango Madness, Kiwi Strawberry and Fruit Punch. To promote the partnership, the brands are launching a virtual trivia game on TikTok. Through a “Fact or Kid” branded effect on TikTok, consumers can test their wits to determine whether a given statement is a “Snapple Real Fact” or nonsense spouted by “Sour Patch Kids just ‘kid-ing’ around,” per a brand statement. Throughout August, fans following @therealsourpatchkids who answer at least three out of five questions correctly can enter to win $1,000.