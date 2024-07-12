Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Claussen debuts pickle cupcake collab with Baked by Melissa
In recognition of National Pickle Month, Kraft Heinz-owned pickle brand Claussen and the Baked by Melissa dessert company just announced the release of a unique collaboration: pickle mini-cupcakes, Food & Wine’s Marnie Shure reports. The Claussen x Baked by Melissa Pickle Cupcake offers a “pickle-infused” cake with pickle buttercream icing, topped with red and white sprinkles. The limited-time product is available in packs of six at Baked by Melissa locations or online in a 25-pack (for $37).
St-Germain launches campaign with actress Sophie Turner, opens limited-time Spritz Counter at Bergdorf Goodman
St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur just launched a new campaign starring “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, in which she “searches for her ‘perfect match’ in the South of France” (i.e., the St-Germain Hugo Spritz), per a brand statement. Through the “Spritz Up Your Summer” campaign, the brand is highlighting the qualities of its signature cocktail (made with St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, prosecco and soda water, and garnished with a mint sprig and lime wedge). Through a limited-time (July 17-21) pop-up Spritz Counter installation — “a fresh take on the quintessential spritz counters of yore” — at iconic New York City department store Bergdorf Goodman, guests can sample the St-Germain Hugo Spritz, which has gained in popularity over the last few years thanks to social media buzz.
ZOA Energy announces The Backyard Games sponsored by ZOA
ZOA Energy, an energy drink company co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, just launched a promotion it’s calling “The Backyard Games sponsored by ZOA,” designed to encourage fans — or ZOA Warriors, as the brand calls them — “to bring the hype of the competition to their very own backyards, infusing their favorite outdoor activities with major ‘Big Dwayne Energy,’” per a brand statement. (The promotion follows the launch, earlier this year, of a new brand campaign highlighting ZOA’s “BDE,” or “Big Dwayne Energy.”) ZOA is challenging consumers to post their “backyard battles” to social media using the hashtag #ZOABackyardGames, as well as inviting them to share their tips on mastering games such as cornhole and wheelbarrow races.
Sour Patch Kids releases limited-time candy mix with Snapple
Mondelēz just announced a collaboration between its Sour Patch Kids brand and Snapple to bring some of the Keurig Dr Pepper-owned beverage brand’s most popular flavors to consumers in candy form. The limited-time Sour Patch Kids Snapple fruit-flavored mix is now available at major retailers nationwide in three Snapple flavors: Mango Madness, Kiwi Strawberry and Fruit Punch. To promote the partnership, the brands are launching a virtual trivia game on TikTok. Through a “Fact or Kid” branded effect on TikTok, consumers can test their wits to determine whether a given statement is a “Snapple Real Fact” or nonsense spouted by “Sour Patch Kids just ‘kid-ing’ around,” per a brand statement. Throughout August, fans following @therealsourpatchkids who answer at least three out of five questions correctly can enter to win $1,000.
Further reading
CPG trends:
- “Gen Z heat seekers leading hot sauce boom” (Food Dive)
- ICYMI: “Gen Z wants flavorful drinks. Here’s how Big Beer is trying to attract them” (CNN Business)
- ICYMI: “Higher costs aren’t deterring beef shoppers” (Supermarket News)
CPG launches and collabs:
- “Fritos Is Dropping the Perfect Snack for You to Eat While Watching ‘Twisters’” (Food & Wine)
- “Sally Hansen expands the Salon Effects franchise with new nail strips” (Drug Store News)
- “Chobani introduces shelf-stable low-fat dairy milk for a cause” (Food Dive)
- “Jelly Belly, Wilder Team Up for BeanBoozled Taste the Truth Game” (License Global)
- “Chip City Cookies partners with Eggo on new flavor” (Bake Magazine)
- “Nutella Is Releasing a New Version of Its Beloved Spread — Minus One Ingredient” (Food & Wine)
- ICYMI: “Cup Noodles wants to rethink the way you eat ramen with new s’mores flavor” (CNN Business)
- ICYMI: “This New Limited-Edition Sauce From Heinz Has 14 Sauces in One” (Food & Wine)
- ICYMI: “5-Hour Energy Releases BBQ Sauce With Different Kind Of Kick” (MediaPost)
- ICYMI: “Burt’s Bees teams with Amazon Ads for ‘Screencare’ product sets” (Marketing Dive)
- ICYMI: “Ghost and Oreo partner to unveil new mint-flavoured protein powder” (FoodBev Media)
CPG tech and innovation:
- ICYMI: “E.l.f. tests real-world commerce on Roblox via Walmart tech” (Marketing Dive)
- ICYMI: “Nespresso Awakens New Coffee Discovery Pathways with Online Quiz” (Retail TouchPoints)
CPG campaigns and promotions:
- “Ulta Targets 8-Year-Olds For Self-Care ‘Joy’” (MediaPost)
- “Primal Kitchen partners with Pinterest on multi-city pop-up” (Modern Retail)
- “Nature’s Bounty Unifies Messaging Under ‘It’s In Your Nature’” (MediaPost)
- “Coke’s Summer Olympics campaign celebrates unifying power of hugs” (Marketing Dive)
- ICYMI: “Seagram’s Channels 1970s Vibes For New 7 Crown Whiskey Campaign” (MediaPost)
- ICYMI: “Philadelphia cream cheese spreads original song across streaming, TikTok” (Marketing Dive)
- ICYMI: “Pampers Launches ‘That’s So Baby,’ A 90s Sitcom Series Starring Tisha Campbell And Tristan Wilds, Promoting Diaper Fund” (Essence)
- ICYMI: “Snoop Dogg Gives Martha Stewart ‘10 Out of 10’ for Her Lighter Skills in BIC Ad” (Adweek)