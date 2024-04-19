Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

Target launches limited-time pickleball collection

In partnership with tennis and lifestyle brand Prince, Target just announced the release of its limited-time pickleball collection. The Prince for Target line, available in stores and online starting Saturday (April 20), includes nearly 80 items including pleated skirts and dresses, “retro-inspired” tracksuits and duffel bags, as well as matching pickleballs and paddles. Most items are under $50, with prices starting at $9.99.

The takeaway: A hot sport gets a hot merch drop with a limited-edition collaboration that adds an air of exclusivity to a once-niche pastime that’s gone wildly mainstream.

JCPenney debuts new rewards program

JCPenney just announced the launch of a new rewards program that “has the potential of putting $500 million back into the pockets of its customers,” according to the retailer, as Store Brands’ Greg Sleter reports. The JCPenney Rewards and Credit Program is free to join and automatically earns new members $10 in CashPass Rewards and another $10 on their birthday. Shoppers also earn rewards faster, with one CashPass point for every dollar spent and a $10 CashPass Reward for purchases over $200 — and the rewards accrue even faster for JCPenney cardholders. As part of the launch, JCPenney is giving rewards members the chance to meet its brand ambassador, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

See also: Target also recently announced updates to its loyalty program, as we noted in an earlier edition of The Week in Retail.

Amazon launches interactive, shoppable FAST channel

Amazon just announced the launch of a new interactive, shoppable and free ad-supported (FAST) channel that streams on Prime Video and Freevee. While watching the channel, “customers can open the Amazon Shopping app on their phone, type ‘shop the show’ into the search bar, and they’ll be instantly directed to a shopping carousel highlighting the featured products they see on TV in real time,” per the Amazon statement. In addition to featuring existing Amazon Live shoppable videos, the new channel is set to include new made-for-TV content, including a new show with Bravo reality TV star Paige DeSorbo that will launch in June.

Dick’s Sporting Goods hosts trade-in events with SidelineSwap recommerce platform

Dick’s Sporting Goods is expanding its partnership with resale marketplace SidelineSwap to allow customers to trade in their gently used sports equipment, marking the third year of the partnership, per Retail TouchPoints’ Nicole Silberstein. Throughout April, the retailer is hosting a series of trade-in events at select stores across the country where customers can trade in items ranging from golf clubs to figure skates, per a brand statement. SidelineSwap experts will evaluate gear and award Dick’s Sporting Goods gift cards for the trade-in value of eligible items.

