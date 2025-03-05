From the number of people consuming podcast content on YouTube to retailers’ increasing focus on connected commerce, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

58%

The share of consumers who’ve replaced traditional search engines with generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, for product/service recommendations, according to Capgemini’s just-released survey of 12,000 consumers across 12 countries (including the U.S.).

29%

The share of all Instacart pie deliveries that apple pie accounted for in 2024, with pumpkin pie trailing at 23%, according to the delivery platform’s Pi Day report, per Food & Wine.

5,000

The number of stores that TJX Companies — parent company of retailers including TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls — surpassed last year, per Fast Company.

53%

The percentage by which Urban Outfitters’ clothing rental business Nuuly’s subscriber base grew year over year, hitting 300,000, according to the company’s latest earnings call, per Glossy.

47%

The share of U.S. consumers who say they purchase sustainable products for their home, according to a just-released Numerator survey, per Chain Store Age.

20%

The projected growth of U.S. social commerce in 2025, to nearly $85.6 billion in sales, according to a just-released eMarketer forecast.

1 billion+

The amount of monthly active viewers of podcast content on YouTube in January — a record high — according to newly released data from the company.

90.7%

The share of surveyed retailers that increased their spending on connected commerce — defined as “seamless integration of online and offline retail channels to create a unified shopping experience for consumers across physical and digital touchpoints” — in 2024, according to a new study from Winterberry Group, per MediaPost.

19.7 million

The U.S. viewership of ABC’s March 2 telecast/Hulu stream of the 97th Annual Academy Awards ceremony — including those who watched on mobile devices and computers, in addition to traditional TV viewers — marking the event’s largest audience in five years, per Reuters.

90%