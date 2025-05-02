Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Amazon Fashion taps Saks Fifth Avenue to create a new online luxury storefront
Amazon Fashion has spent years trying to gain traction in the luxury space, experimenting with high-end brand partners such as Oscar de la Renta, before investing in holding company Saks Global — parent of Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue — late last year. Now Amazon and Saks Fifth Avenue have launched a new digital storefront, appropriately called Saks on Amazon, featuring a curated selection of women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, beauty products and more from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Stella McCartney, and Moschino. To promote the partnership, Saks created an editorial campaign on social media, accompanied by a brick-and-mortar window display at the retailer’s New York flagship. Saks on Amazon is live now and accessible via the Amazon Shopping app, as well as on desktop and mobile browsers.
Stat of the week: 59%
That’s the share of U.S. consumers who say they’d buy more private label products if a larger variety were available, according a Store Brands report on the latest NielsenIQ research. (See more industry and marketing stats in the latest edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
- “Shoppers to reduce spending on footwear — including sneakers” (Chain Store Age)
- “Americans Putting Off Major Purchases Due To Tariffs: NielsenIQ” (Consumer Goods Technology)
- “Consumer expectations plunge at fastest pace since 1990 recession” (Customer Experience Dive)
- “Loewe unseats Miu Miu as the world’s hottest brand” (Fashion Dive)
- “Survey: Flowers, greeting cards, gift cards top Mother’s Day shopping lists” (Chain Store Age)
- “Shoppers expect to spend 8% more on groceries due to tariffs, survey finds” (Food Dive)
- “Walmart Holds Tight to 1st Place for Grocery Market Share” (Progressive Grocer)
- “Shopify shoppers favored pet products and baby essentials in April” (Retail Brew)
OpenAI focuses on e-commerce with its latest ChatGPT update
OpenAI is rolling out an updated ChatGPT AI engine to improve users’ shopping experience, TechCrunch’s Maxwell Zeff reports. In addition to providing information when users search for products, ChatGPT now returns customized results that can include images and reviews, recommendations and direct links to retailers. Results are based on metadata and aggregated content — such as product descriptions, pricing info and reviews — and OpenAI isn’t receiving affiliate revenue, according to Zeff’s report. Notably, the metadata that determines these recommendations is from third-party sources, meaning ChatGPT can only surface results from me