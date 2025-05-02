Amazon Fashion taps Saks Fifth Avenue to create a new online luxury storefront

Amazon Fashion has spent years trying to gain traction in the luxury space, experimenting with high-end brand partners such as Oscar de la Renta, before investing in holding company Saks Global — parent of Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue — late last year. Now Amazon and Saks Fifth Avenue have launched a new digital storefront, appropriately called Saks on Amazon, featuring a curated selection of women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, beauty products and more from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Stella McCartney, and Moschino. To promote the partnership, Saks created an editorial campaign on social media, accompanied by a brick-and-mortar window display at the retailer’s New York flagship. Saks on Amazon is live now and accessible via the Amazon Shopping app, as well as on desktop and mobile browsers.

