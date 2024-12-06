Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Amazon unveils shoppable holiday window displays tied to its 2024 holiday kids catalog
In an ode to the retail past, Amazon has unveiled holiday window displays on the ground floor of its Manhattan office building on Fifth Avenue, Chain Store Age’s Marianne Wilson’s reports. The former home of department store Lord & Taylor, the historic 1914 building “became known for its elaborate holiday windows,” Wilson notes. Amazon’s window displays are inspired by its 2024 Kids Gift Book (i.e., toy catalog). Beyond window shopping, passersby can quite literally shop the merch by scanning QR codes featured in the displays.
KFC releases limited-edition holiday apparel collection with Yeye Weller
In a delicious collaboration, KFC has partnered with illustrator duo Yeye Weller on a holiday merch collection. Coinciding with the release of a holiday-themed bucket from the fried-chicken chain, the limited-edition 2024 KFC Holiday Collection features streetwear-inspired designs that coordinate with the bucket. Available online at KFCShop.com, the collection includes a holiday sweater, T-shirts, sweatshirts, socks and more.
Previously: "KFC collaborates with Life is Good to launch limited-edition apparel collection," from the May 3 edition of The Week in Direct-to-Consumer.
Quote of the week:
“We look at ourselves as the antithesis of online shopping. We seek to create a customer experience inside our locations where you can touch, feel and smell the products, where there are experiences from a sensory perspective that excite consumers. If you know exactly what you want, why would you go beyond Amazon? But if you want [the process of] discovery to find what you want, we have the categories, brands and products. Ultimately, we want our guests to enjoy the overall experience so that it’s not a task, it’s an experience for them to enjoy.”
—Tom Anderson, President and CEO of The Paper Store, in an interview with Retail TouchPoints’ Adam Blair. The family-owned chain is celebrating its 60th anniversary by launching a five-year, $60-million expansion to add up to 40 new locations to its current lineup of more than 100 stores.
David’s Bridal partners with DoorDash to offer one-hour delivery
David’s Bridal just announced a new partnership with DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery of wedding attire. Now, brides, grooms and their wedding parties have access to an assortment of dresses, shoes and accessories from the retailer with delivery from any of its 180 locations in under an hour. The partnership is focused on solving “last-minute snafus,” per a brand announcement.
Previously: "Aldi partners with DoorDash to host grillmaster giveaway," from the June 21 edition of The Week in Retail.
Stat of the week: $890 billion
That’s the projected total for retail returns in 2024, amounting to an estimated 16.9% of U.S. retailers’ annual sales, according to a just-released report from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and UPS-owned company Happy Returns, per Chain Store Age. (See more industry and marketing stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
