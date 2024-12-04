From the amount consumers spent on Cyber Monday to the projected value of AI in retail market, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.
$13.3 billion
The record amount that U.S. consumers spent online on Cyber Monday — up 7.3% year-over-year (YOY) — exceeding Black Friday’s record $10.8 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics data, per Chain Store Age. Overall online sales for Cyber Week (the five-day period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday) were up 8.2% YOY, for a total of $41.1 billion. (Read more from Quad Insights: “Why marketers need to rethink the ‘digital shelf’ in 2024.”)
6.4%
The year-over-year increase in foot traffic that real estate group Simon reported across its shopping centers during Black Friday weekend, with the biggest jump (8.2%) occurring on Sunday, per Retail Dive.
$285 billion
The annual opportunity presented by health-conscious grocery shoppers, representing 20% of the $1.7 trillion grocery industry, according to a new Dunnhumby report, per Drug Store News. (Read more from Quad Insights: “Boost, recharge, repeat: 3 winning tactics marketers can learn from functional beverages.”)
~30%
The estimated year-over-year (YOY) increase in overall spending by brands advertising on Amazon during the e-commerce giant’s Black Friday sales event, according to e-commerce ad platform Pacvue, per Forbes.
31.3 million
The record number of viewers who tuned in to this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and streaming service Peacock. The 23.6 million who watched it live on NBC alone made it the most–watched entertainment special on linear TV since ABC’s February 2020 broadcast of the Academy Awards, per Variety.
$221 million
Box office ticket sales for Disney’s “Moana 2” for the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, beating out Universal’s “Wicked” and making it the highest grossing Thanksgiving weekend release ever, per CNBC.
$10 billion
The estimated cost for a new fiber-optic subsea cable spanning the entire world (more than 24,000 miles), which Meta — the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp — is planning to build to support its social media and growing AI business, per TechCrunch.
No. 1
The spot MrBeast took on YouTube’s Top Creators list for 2024, per the platform’s “Global Culture & Trends Report.”
$164.74 billion
The projected value of artificial intelligence (AI) in the retail market by 2030 — up from $31.12 billion in 2024 — according to a report by MarketsandMarkets, per RetailWire.
$20,000
The amount that a Cheetos Puff duct-taped to a wall sold for on eBay last week. The piece — titled “Mischief” and credited to “Chester Cheetah” — was auctioned by Cheetos itself and inspired by a duct-taped banana artwork that sold for $6.2 million in a recent Sotheby’s auction, per USA Today. The person who placed the winning bid on the piece is set to receive a supply of Cheetos worth the equivalent to their bid.