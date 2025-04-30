From projected Mother’s Day spending to the growth of digital video ad spending, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$34.1 billion

Projected consumer spending related to Mother’s Day (May 11) this year — up from the $33.5 billion spent last year and trailing 2023’s record $35.7 billion — according to just-released data from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

72.4%

The year-over-year (YOY) sales increase for Celsius Holdings’ newly acquired energy drink brand Alani Nu, as the brand brought in more than $1 billion over the last 12 months, per Fast Company. In a press release, Celsius attributed the growth, in part, to “a growing female energy drink consumer segment seeking better-for-you, functional beverages that fit their health and wellness lifestyles.”

8.4%

The drop in U.S. consumer sentiment in April, marking the fourth straight month of declines as uncertainty about the economy lingers, according to the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index, per Progressive Grocer.

1 in 5

The share of U.S. adult consumers who frequently consider the environmental impact of their food choices, according to a new study from the Marine Stewardship Council, per Sustainable Brands.

87%

The share of people who’ve abandoned an e-commerce purchase due to frustrations with the login process — with these lost transactions valued at $85, on average — according to a just-released study from software company Frontegg, per MediaPost.

1.3%

The YOY growth experienced by the tequila/agave spirits market in the U.S. as of March 31 — the only spirit category that saw volume growth during that time — according to the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America’s latest SipSource data, per The Spirits Business.

$20,000

The base price (after federal EV incentives) for the first vehicle from the Jeff Bezos-backed startup Slate Auto, per TechCrunch. Slate aims to manufacture what it calls a “radically simple electric pickup” that can be transformed through hundreds of optional accessories — including a flat-pack kit that converts the truck into an SUV. Deliveries are set to begin in late 2026.

132

The number of Big Lots stores that new owner Variety Wholesalers will reopen in May across 14 states, with plans to reopen 219 locations by June, per Retail TouchPoints. Variety Wholesalers purchased many of the discount retailer’s stores in December 2024, following Big Lots’ bankruptcy.

$403,000

The amount spent, on average, by large and mid-sized e-commerce companies in the past year to develop or implement AI-powered customer experience tools, with 97% saying it has delivered a good return on investment, according to a survey of 300 e-commerce executives conducted by content management system provider Storyblok, per Retail Dive.

14%