Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
New Balance launches “City Exclusives” sneaker collection with retail partners in five global cities
New Balance is launching a five-sneaker series, called “City Exclusives,” with each pair meant to celebrate a specific city around the world, Footwear News’ Riley Jones reports. The New Balance 991v2 shoes feature waffle mesh and pigskin suede in varying colors to represent Baltimore (royal blue), Shanghai (red), Tokyo (pink), Paris (lime green) and, jointly, Seoul and Melbourne (taxi-cab yellow). Launching globally on Aug. 10 for $250 per pair, the collection will only be available at select locations, with each pair sold at a single retailer in the city it represents.
See also: “ASICS Releases ‘City of Lights’ Pack Inspired by Paris During the Olympics” (Retail Wire)
More launches and commerce marketing campaigns:
BÉIS to promote new Utility Collection with national park pop-ups
Travel and lifestyle brand BÉIS just announced the launch of its limited-edition Utility Collection, which it will promote at pop-up BÉIS Camps near national parks across the country, per a brand statement. Created in collaboration with Cotton Incorporated, the all-cotton Utility Collection includes new styles “inspired by classic workwear and built for durability,” as well as the brand’s top-selling roller in a new color. In addition to olive and black, pieces from the collection will be available in lavender. Launching online Aug. 14, the Utility Collection also includes a luggage vest and sun hat — with prices ranging from $38 to $138 — as well as luggage covers, national park stickers and patches. BÉIS Camp will set up pop-ups near a different national park every weekend, including Yosemite National Park, Zion National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. During the two-day events, visitors can shop the Utility Collection as well as other BÉIS products and merchandise.
More pop-up activations/campaigns:
Bloomingdale’s and Rebag collaborate to increase access to pre-owned luxury goods
Bloomingdale’s and luxury resale platform Rebag just announced a partnership designed to help bridge “the gap between new and pre-owned luxury markets,” per a company statement. Through the Rebag x Bloomingdale’s collaboration, a curated collection of more than 2,500 designer items, from handbags to watches, will be available for purchase on Bloomingdales.com as well as in select Bloomingdale’s brick-and-mortar locations. At those locations, customers can also present items they’re hoping to sell and receive offers and payment on the spot with the help of Rebag’s proprietary AI tool CLAIR.
Previously: “Bloomingdale’s launches AQUA X Venus Williams collection and a limited-time shop,” from the June 14 edition of The Week in Retail.
More collaborations and partnerships:
- “Authentic signs new Ted Baker partners” (Fashion Dive)
- “Florsheim and Psudo launch capsule collection” (Fashion Dive)
e.l.f. Cosmetics releases accessibility bundle in collaboration with Paralympic swimmer Anastasia Pagonis
E.l.f. Cosmetics has released a new limited-edition accessibility bundle in partnership with American Paralympic swimmer Anastasia “Tas” Pagonis, who is blind, in an effort to “make beauty products more accessible for the blind and low-vision community,” Beauty Packaging reports. The “Beauty For Every Eye” bundle was developed in collaboration with Pagonis and features three of the swimmer’s favorite e.l.f. products, along with a QR code that links to an audio recording of Pagonis talking about the product and sharing application tips.
See also: “e.l.f. Cosmetics is now the first beauty brand to become an official partner of the Indy 500,” from the May 24 edition of The Week in Direct-to-Consumer.
More influencer/celebrity-driven campaigns and promotions:
- “Target launches Blake Lively’s beauty brand, zeroes in on hair-care expansion” (Glossy)
- “Zales, Celebrating A Century, Turns To TikTok Star” (MediaPost)
- “Recently relaunched Von Dutch is getting a boost from Charli XCX” (Glossy)
- “Anthropologie’s Fall Campaign Features Models Taylor Hill, Barbara Palvin and Devyn Garcia” (Women’s Wear Daily)
Petco debuts Halloween “Bootique” and fall collection
Petco just announced the launch of its latest Halloween “Bootique” and fall collection designed to “help pets and pet parents have a safe, fun Halloween and create memories all season long,” per a company statement. With more than 300 items — 90% of which are under $15 — the collection includes costumes, ranging from cowboys to sushi, for pets such as cats, dogs and even guinea pigs; fall-themed toys, pet apparel and treats; pet-inspired home décor such as coffin-shaped dog beds; and more.
Previously: “Petco Love launches animated campaign to help lost pets,” from the May 24 edition of The Week in Retail.
Further reading
Retail marketing trends:
- “Drugstores tinker with new looks as their usual way of doing business faces challenges” (AP News)
- “Prestige Market Hot, While Mass Market Flat in First Half, According to New Report” (Women’s Wear Daily)
DTC insights:
- “DTC Briefing: How repeat founders are building their new startups” (Modern Retail)
- “Is your direct-to-consumer company using ‘dark patterns’ on its website?” (Ballard Spahr LLP)
- “JD Expands Nike Loyalty Program to U.S.” (Retail TouchPoints)
Commerce marketing and brand performance:
- “Walmart among most effective TV advertisers” (Chain Store Age)
- “Walmart Widens Share of the E-Grocery Pie” (Progressive Grocer)
- “Ralph Lauren net income up 28%” (Fashion Dive)
- “Crocs reports another solid performance on strong international, DTC revenue” (Fashion Network)
- “Costco Reports Brisk Grocery Sales for July” (Progressive Grocer)
- “Instacart shines in Q2 earnings” (Supermarket News)
- “Walmart, ALDI Continue Private Label Dominance” (Progressive Grocer)
- “Warby Parker’s E-Commerce Returned to Growth in the Second Quarter” (Business of Fashion)