April 2025 marketing calendar
Conferences, events, industry gatherings — plus big cultural moments to watch out for
April 1-2
Product Marketing Summit
This two-day Product Marketing Summit brings together product marketing leaders to share case studies and best practices. Speakers span a wide range of verticals and are set to include executives from Dell, Lumen, Oura and Zillow.
April 2-4
PLMA’s Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference
With the 2025 theme of “Private Brands: Spirit of the Past, Force for the Future,” the Private Label Manufacturer Association’s largest annual event welcomes manufacturers, retailers and other stakeholders to discuss current issues and emerging trends. Speakers are set to include Sprouts Farmers Market CEO Jack Sinclair and Kantar Head of Retail Insights North America Rachel Dalton. Topics on the agenda include the effects of GLP-1 weight loss medications on consumer behavior.
April 3-4
DigiMarCon West 2025
The Northwest edition of the DigiMarCon digital marketing, media and advertising conference is set to include keynotes and case studies presented by executives from brands including PepsiCo, LinkedIn, Google, Meta and HubSpot. Topics on the agenda range from AI agents and mobile marketing to paid search marketing and shoppable content.
April 5-9
The NAB Show
The NAB Show is a key global gathering for executives from the broadcast, media and entertainment sectors — and marketing professionals who intersect with those worlds. This year’s theme is “Storytelling at Scale.” Exhibitors are set to include Amazon, Adobe, Canon and Vimeo.
April 7-8
DigiMarCon Northwest 2025
The Northwest edition of the DigiMarCon digital marketing, media and advertising conference is slated to include keynotes and case studies led by executives from Salesforce, TikTok, Amazon, Diageo, Google and more. Topics on the agenda range from generative AI and data science to omnichannel marketing and social commerce.
April 7-13
The Masters Tournament
As the first big pro golf tournament of the year, The Masters Tournament has become a place for brands — including IBM, Mercedes-Benz and Rolex in recent years — to activate golf-themed partnerships and launch high-profile campaigns.
April 8-10
LeadsCon
Billing itself as the “lead gen industry’s largest event,” LeadsCon is for marketing pros who generate, buy, distribute and/or measure leads across verticals including automotive, healthcare, insurance, retail and fintech. Executives from Sony, Google, TransUnion and Mutual of Omaha are set to take the stage.