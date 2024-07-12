Welcome to The Week in Direct-to-Consumer , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news in the DTC space.

Vineyard Vines and Jeep launch partnered capsule collection

DTC lifestyle apparel brand Vineyard Vines has launched its first-ever collaboration with Jeep, Retail Dive’s Howard Ruben reports. Consisting of men’s and women’s shirts, hats, sweatshirts and shorts, the capsule collection is available in select stores and on vineyardvines.com, Ruben notes, adding that the partnership “is a full-circle moment for Vineyard Vines’ founders, paying homage to the early days traveling across New England in their own Jeep to sell ties.”

Previously: “Vineyard Vines opens store in Disney Springs,” as we noted in the May 24 edition of this column.