Athleta launches first TV ad with brand partner and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles
DTC athleisure brand Athleta has launched its first linear TV ad, starring celebrated gymnast and Olympic medalist Simone Biles, Sports Business Journal’s Rachel Axon reports. Part of the brand’s “Power of She” campaign, the spot features Biles practicing in her home gym in Texas and will run through Aug. 11 (the end of the Paris Summer Olympics) on NBC, Peacock, YouTube and across social media, Axon notes.
Skims opens first permanent brick-and-mortar store
After experimenting with retail pop-ups in New York City and Los Angeles over the past year, DTC shapewear and clothing brand Skims just opened its first permanent brick-and-mortar store located in Washington, D.C., Retail Dive’s Howard Ruben reports. The 3,300-square-foot store will initially offer women’s products, with the men’s collection arriving later this year, Ruben notes, adding that additional store locations are planned for Florida, Texas and Georgia.
Ad Age explores why more DTC brands are increasing their marketing efforts in the Hamptons
In an article titled “Why more brands are marketing in the Hamptons,” Ad Age’s Phoebe Bain explores a recent marketing uptick in the famously affluent vacation spot. This summer, various DTC and CPG brands have prioritized the Hamptons “as a place to connect with wealthy consumers, potential financial backers and content creators,” she notes. Examples of activations cited by Bain include morning yoga sessions and sunset boat rides hosted by DTC filtered shower head brand Jolie and a pop-up takeover of an East Hampton autobody shop launched by DTC luxury lifestyle brand Flamingo Estate and DTC luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa. Read the full story here.
