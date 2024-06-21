Welcome to The Week in Direct-to-Consumer , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news in the DTC space.

Athleta launches first TV ad with brand partner and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

DTC athleisure brand Athleta has launched its first linear TV ad, starring celebrated gymnast and Olympic medalist Simone Biles, Sports Business Journal’s Rachel Axon reports. Part of the brand’s “Power of She” campaign, the spot features Biles practicing in her home gym in Texas and will run through Aug. 11 (the end of the Paris Summer Olympics) on NBC, Peacock, YouTube and across social media, Axon notes.

See also: “J. Crew partners with USA Swimming for the Summer Olympics,” as we noted in the June 7 edition of this column.