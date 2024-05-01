From the spending forecast for Mother’s Day 2024 to the growing number of retailers consumers buy groceries from, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

67%

The share of streaming viewers who say they’ve interacted with a streaming ad to get more information via an email or through their device, according to a report from the Video Advertising Bureau, per Marketing Brew.

72%

The share of surveyed advertising professionals who say they’ve already adopted an alternative to cookies, according to ID5’s latest State of Digital Identity Report, per Marketing Dive. Last week, Google announced the third delay of its cookie deprecation process, citing early 2025 as its new target deadline. (Flashback: “What marketers need to know now about Google’s 2024 cookie phase-out,” from Quad Insights in January.)

150 million

The current number of monthly active users on Threads, according to Threads parent Meta, per Mashable.

$5,000

The top amount that Meta is offering some prominent content creators in its other apps if they also post to Threads, per Social Media Today. Through this new invite-only bonus program, creators who surpass 10,000 views on a single post on Threads may be eligible for a payout.

$33.5 billion

The forecast for Mother’s Day spending for this year, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ annual consumer survey. The total represents the second highest figure in the survey’s history, falling just short of last year’s record-setting $35.7 billion.

86%

The share of consumers who say they make a purchase inspired by an influencer at least once a year, according to Sprout Social’s 2024 Influencer Marketing Report.

20.7

The average number of retailers that consumers bought groceries from between March 2023 and February 2024 — an increase of 23% from the same months between 2019 and 2020 — according to data from Numerator, per The Wall Street Journal.

59%

The percentage of consumers who say they recently purchased a new product because of its health benefits, according to a new study from NCSolutions, per Store Brands.

$3

The value of a coupon that Domino’s is now giving customers who tip their delivery drivers $3 or more online, per USA Today. Through the “You Tip, We Tip” promotion, customers can apply their coupon to an online delivery order during the following week.

68%

The percentage of U.S. adults who somewhat or strongly agree that dynamic pricing of retail products — the practice of raising prices when demand is high and lowering them when demand is low — amounts to price gouging, according to a just-released March 2024 CivicScience survey, per eMarketer.