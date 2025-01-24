Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Tommy Hilfiger to launch a home accessories collection this spring

Tommy Hilfiger just announced a new home accessories collection, in partnership with home furnishings company Revman International, that will launch this spring, License Global reports. Offering a selection of essential home goods, including bedding and bath products, the collection is inspired by “coastal prep” and celebrates “the brand’s classic American cool heritage,” License Global notes. The collection will be available at retailers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Quote of the week:

“I know so many super-accomplished women, 5’ and under, who have to spend so much on alterations. What’s cool about this collection … is it defies the stereotype that there are certain types of fashion that smaller-sized women shouldn’t wear, like a long trench coat or Bermuda shorts.”
—Marisa Thalberg, CMO of Catalyst Brands, discussing JCPenney’s new limited-time petite clothing line collab with Latina pop artist Ally Brooke in an interview with MediaPost’s Sarah Mahoney

Walmart launches product testing service for Walmart Luminate suppliers

Walmart just unveiled a new offering for its suppliers that allows them to test products in customers’ homes, Chain Store Age’s Dan Berthiaume reports. Overseen by Walmart Data Ventures, the In-Home User Test (IHUT) service is offered through Walmart Luminate — the retailer’s data analytics platform (set to be rebranded Walmart Scintilla later this year) — and is currently only available to brands that are Walmart Luminate subscribers. IHUT allows those subscribers to test products with Walmart customers who are part of the invite-only Walmart Customer Spark Community.

