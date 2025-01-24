Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Tommy Hilfiger to launch a home accessories collection this spring
Tommy Hilfiger just announced a new home accessories collection, in partnership with home furnishings company Revman International, that will launch this spring, License Global reports. Offering a selection of essential home goods, including bedding and bath products, the collection is inspired by “coastal prep” and celebrates “the brand’s classic American cool heritage,” License Global notes. The collection will be available at retailers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
See also: “Tommy Hilfiger’s New Denim Campaign Stars Damson Idris and Abby Chamion” (Women’s Wear Daily)
More brand launches:
- “Lee brings performance-based fabrics to new line” (Retail Dive)
- “Unisex Adidas Fragrance Collection Is Vegan & Sustainable” (Happi)
- “The HOKA Speed Loafer Has a Vibram Megagrip Outsole” (Trend Hunter)
- “Spanx debuts jeans with Lycra’s FitSense technology” (Rivet)
- ICYMI: “Crocs and The Beatles Turned ‘Yellow Submarine’ Into Two of the Most Fun Clogs You’ll Ever See” (Footwear News)
Quote of the week:
“I know so many super-accomplished women, 5’ and under, who have to spend so much on alterations. What’s cool about this collection … is it defies the stereotype that there are certain types of fashion that smaller-sized women shouldn’t wear, like a long trench coat or Bermuda shorts.”
—Marisa Thalberg, CMO of Catalyst Brands, discussing JCPenney’s new limited-time petite clothing line collab with Latina pop artist Ally Brooke in an interview with MediaPost’s Sarah Mahoney
Previously: “JCPenney and SPARC Group merge, bringing together six retail banners,” from the January 10 edition of this column.
See also: “JCPenney Gets Bold Partnering With Mexican American Pop Star Ally Brooke” (Women’s Wear Daily)
Walmart launches product testing service for Walmart Luminate suppliers
Walmart just unveiled a new offering for its suppliers that allows them to test products in customers’ homes, Chain Store Age’s Dan Berthiaume reports. Overseen by Walmart Data Ventures, the In-Home User Test (IHUT) service is offered through Walmart Luminate — the retailer’s data analytics platform (set to be rebranded Walmart Scintilla later this year) — and is currently only available to brands that are Walmart Luminate subscribers. IHUT allows those subscribers to test products with Walmart customers who are part of the invite-only Walmart Customer Spark Community.
Previously: “Walmart creates new crowdsourcing program to spur sustainable packaging innovation,” from the June 7, 2024, edition of this column.
See also:
- ICYMI: “Walmart partners with Rebag to bring tens of thousands of luxury products to its marketplace” (Modern Retail)
- ICYMI: “Walmart Strikes Deal to Further Automate E-Commerce Operations” (Progressive Grocer)
More commerce news:
- “Puma personalizes customer experience across touchpoints with AI” (Chain Store Age)
- “Home Depot Adds Uber Eats and DoorDash Delivery Options from 2,000+ Stores” (Retail TouchPoints)
- “Target adds Peloton apparel to online marketplace” (Retail Dive)
- ICYMI: “Lowe’s to rebrand, add features to its Digital Home Platform” (Retail Dive)
- ICYMI: “Kurt Geiger is ‘Going Big in North America’ with Plans for 50 U.S. Stores” (Retail TouchPoints)
- ICYMI: “Walmart Unveils New Home Office” (Store Brands)
- ICYMI: