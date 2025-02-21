Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Nike partners with Kim Kardashian’s Skims to co-launch new brand

Nike just announced a long-term partnership with Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims to create a new line that merges “Skims’ focus on body confidence and self-expression with Nike’s relentless pursuit of excellence,” per a brand announcement. NikeSkims (styled as NikeSKIMS) will include apparel, footwear and accessories designed to meet the needs of both elite and everyday athletes, with products “crafted to fit every curve and enhance the body’s natural form.” The line will debut online and at select retail locations in the U.S. this spring, with global rollout planned for 2026.

See also: “Spanx launches debut shapewear collection with Supima cotton” (Fashion United)

Previously: “Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike host fourth annual ‘It’s Her Shot’ tour,” from the May 10, 2024 edition of The Week in Retail.

More brand launches:

Walmart partners with Helios AI to forecast the price and availability of agricultural products

As part of its efforts to boost sustainable sourcing, Walmart just announced it will begin using software from Helios AI that will help the retailer “improve its evaluation of medium- and long-term climate risks for the global agricultural supply chain,” Grocery Dive’s Catherine Douglas Moran reports. Using artificial intelligence (AI), Helios’ software can help calculate climate risk, enabling Walmart to predict the price and availability of commodities such as produce, Douglas Moran notes. The partnership came about as a result of Helios winning Walmart’s 11th annual Open Call competition in the software category.

Previously:

More commerce operations and partnerships:

Data point of the week: $105 million

That’s the amount that global footwear company Caleres will pay to acquire luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman from Coach parent company Tapestry Inc., in a deal announced this week, Footwear News’ David Moin reports.

More fashion and retail news:

Coach unveils new “On Your Own Time” campaign targeted at Gen Z

Coach just debuted a new Gen Z–focused campaign titled “On Your Own Time,” starring global ambassadors Elle Fanning, Nazha, Kōki and Youngji Lee, that’s designed to inspire “audiences to reclaim agency over the pace of life,” per a brand announcement. Featuring two films — one starring Fanning and the other Nazha — the campaign emphasizes the idea of living “On Your Own Time,” as each character faces a barrage of phone notifications “that all demand they constantly keep up,” as they navigate busy city streets. Finally deciding to put their phones away (inside their Coach bags, of course), they realize they can move at their own pace — a mindset that’s visually captured through their ability to control the flow of time around them. The campaign is meant to promote Coach’s