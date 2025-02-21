Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Coca-Cola jumps into the prebiotic soda category with Simply Pop

Nathan’s Famous takes New York-style hot dog nationwide with canned New York tap water

Hot dog brand Nathan’s Famous just launched a limited-time offering that allows consumers everywhere “to savor an authentic taste of New York,” per a brand announcement. In celebration of its 100%-beef hot dogs’ New York heritage (dating back to 1916), Nathan’s has introduced New York’s Famous Tap Water by Nathan’s, “specially canned to help craft the perfect New York–style hot dog at home” — which, of course, involves boiling your Nathan’s hot dogs in the tap water. Fans in select states have been invited to enter to win a limited-edition four pack of New York’s Famous Tap Water by Nathan’s at nathansfamous.com/nytapwater. Winners will also receive a coupon for a free pack of Nathan’s hot dogs.

Blue Diamond Almonds and Mike’s Hot Honey debut unique flavor collab

Stat of the week: 34