Coca-Cola jumps into the prebiotic soda category with Simply Pop
The Coca-Cola Company just announced the launch of its first-ever prebiotic soda line under its Simply brand umbrella, per Food & Wine’s Stacey Leasca. (We covered the company’s earlier announcement that it planned to enter the functional beverage space in the Dec. 20 edition of this column.) Made with real fruit juice and no added sugar — along with 6 grams of prebiotic fiber, vitamin C and zinc — Simply Pop will come in five flavors: strawberry, pineapple mango, fruit punch, lime and citrus punch. Beginning in late February, Simply Pop will be available at retailers in select regions and online via Amazon Fresh, with each 12-ounce slim can priced at $2.49.
More from Quad: “Boost, recharge, repeat: 3 winning tactics marketers can learn from functional beverages”
More food and beverage launches:
- “Cayman Jack launches new 10% ABV margarita” (FoodBev Media)
- “Megan Thee Stallion launches Tequila” (The Spirits Business)
- “Daily Harvest Bites are Fueled by Real, Organic, Plant-Based Ingredients” (Trend Hunter)
- “With OAKBERRY Sorbet, OAKBERRY Expands into CPG” (Trend Hunter)
- “Bonduelle Drops New Ready-to-Eat Lunch Bowls” (Food Manufacturing)
Nathan’s Famous takes New York-style hot dog nationwide with canned New York tap water
Hot dog brand Nathan’s Famous just launched a limited-time offering that allows consumers everywhere “to savor an authentic taste of New York,” per a brand announcement. In celebration of its 100%-beef hot dogs’ New York heritage (dating back to 1916), Nathan’s has introduced New York’s Famous Tap Water by Nathan’s, “specially canned to help craft the perfect New York–style hot dog at home” — which, of course, involves boiling your Nathan’s hot dogs in the tap water. Fans in select states have been invited to enter to win a limited-edition four pack of New York’s Famous Tap Water by Nathan’s at nathansfamous.com/nytapwater. Winners will also receive a coupon for a free pack of Nathan’s hot dogs.
Blue Diamond Almonds and Mike’s Hot Honey debut unique flavor collab
Blue Diamond Almonds and Mike’s Hot Honey just debuted a sweet and spicy collaboration with the release of Hot Honey Almonds. The new offering combines “the distinct flavor of honey and chili” for an “on-the-go” snack, salad topper or charcuterie board addition, per a brand announcement. Hot Honey Almonds are available now on Amazon and are rolling out to select Walmart locations in 12 packs of 1.5-ounce snack tubes for $14.99 and 6-ounce cans for $2.98.
More flavor innovations:
- “Dill Pickle Hot Cheetos is a Bold, Tangy Twist on a Beloved Snack” (Trend Hunter)
- “Cheetos Is Getting in on Pickle Mania With Its New Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle Flavor” (Food & Wine)
- ICYMI: “Totino’s Pizza Rolls unveils Ramen Noodles variety” (Drug Store News)
Stat of the week: 34
That’s the number of products that Suave Brands just released as part of an effort to make “salon-level results available for under $5,” Beauty Packaging reports. The launch includes products across women’s hair and body care, men’s care and kids care. (See more industry and marketing stats in the latest edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
More hygiene and household launches:
Peeps and Dash release Easter breakfast collaboration
Getting a jump on the Easter season, Peeps has teamed with Dash, the brand best known for its mini waffle makers, “to bring the iconic Peeps colors and shapes to life on delicious waffles and Easter eggs,” per a brand announcement. The Peeps x Dash Easter collection includes a special-edition Mini Waffle Maker and Rapid Egg Cooker, each featuring either the Peeps bunny or chick. Designed to produce 4-inch waffles, the Mini Waffle Maker comes with a “ready-to-decorate” Peeps pattern, while the Rapid Egg Cookers come with everything necessary to make hard- and soft-boiled eggs, poached eggs and Peeps-shaped omelets. The Peeps x Dash Easter collection is available online at byDash.com and Amazon, as well as in-store at Kohl’s, Macy’s and Target.
Previously: “Peeps releases new limited-edition shoe collection with Heelys,” from the Feb. 16, 2024 edition of this column.
More brand partnerships and collabs: