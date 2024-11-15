Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Olipop debuts heartwarming animated holiday campaign
Functional soda brand Olipop just debuted an animated holiday campaign that tells the story of “two lovable but misunderstood yetis,” Ad Age’s Jon Springer reports. “A New Kind of Holiday Cheer,” as the campaign is called, follows Oli and Pop, who want to join in on their town’s holiday festivities but “inadvertently frighten the townspeople,” Springer writes. Ultimately, the spot ends on an up note (of course), with the humans and the yetis coming together for gift giving. The campaign is airing across linear TV and streaming platforms.
Pepsi and Regal Cinemas promote release of “Gladiator II” with “The Pepsi COLAsseum”
Pepsi just announced the launch of “The Pepsi COLAsseum” at Regal Times Square in New York City, which will give a select number of “Gladiator II” fans the opportunity to see the film in a special setting prior to its global release on Nov. 22. Fans can reserve two free tickets at Pepsicolasseum.com, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis, to experience the “hype and energy of the ‘hypogeum’” — an underground chamber — “just as the gladiators were fabled to have done before entering the arena” on Tuesday, Nov. 19, per a PepsiCo announcement. Inside, guests will “discover experiences worthy of a gladiator” — from virtually trying on “Gladiator II”–themed costumes to trading Roman coins for free food and beverages. Guests will also gain access to an exclusive viewing of the Paramount Pictures’ film in 4DX — a “fully immersive cinematic experience” that includes motion-enabled seats and environmental effects such as wind, fog, scents and more.
McCormick and Milk Bar partner to promote McCormick Cookie Quest with limited-time holiday cookie
Think you have the best holiday cookie recipe? McCormick wants you to prove it. Through its just-announced McCormick Cookie Quest, the brand is encouraging bakers to share their original recipe for a chance to win $10,000 and have their entry featured on McCormick’s website and social media. Recipes — which will be judged on criteria including originality and holiday spirit — must be submitted via an Instagram post between Nov. 19 and Dec. 8. (Entrants also have to tag @McCormickSpice and use the hashtags #McCormickCookieQuest and #Contest in their post.) The winner will be announced Dec. 19. To promote the McCormick Cookie Quest, the brand has partnered with Milk Bar and celebrity chef Christina Tosi to create a limited-time Milk Bar x McCormick Candy Cane Pretzel Bark Cookie. The first 100 customers to visit select Milk Bar locations on National Cookie Day (Dec. 4) will receive one free. If you miss it, don’t dismay — you can purchase one for $3.25 or bake your own with McCormick’s recipe.
Evian and Pharrell Williams release limited-edition “Fountain of Youth” bottles
Spring water brand Evian just unveiled two limited-edition glass Evian bottles in partnership with Pharrell Williams and his design and lifestyle company Humanrace. Designed by Williams himself, the “Fountain of Youth” bottles feature blue and green colorways and have the words “This is the Fountain of Youth” inscribed on them. The bottles and partnership were inspired by Evian’s “Mountain of Youth” campaign, which launched earlier this year, and signify “the shared belief between Pharrell and Evian that wellness begins with hydration,” per a brand statement. Evian x Humanrace bottles will be available at select retailers and restaurants beginning in December.
Dove releases Holiday Treats Collection with four new scents
Dove just announced the 2024 edition of its holiday-inspired line of personal care products to help customers treat themselves this holiday season. This year’s Limited-Edition Holiday Treats Collection encompasses products from body scrubs to hand washes, and features seven scents — three of them returning (Sugar Cookie Sprinkle, Peppermint Bark and Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie) and four new (Spiced Chai Latte, Frosted Plum Berry, Gingerbread Delight and Hot Cocoa Swirl). The Dove Holiday Treats Collection is now available in-store and online at Walmart, Target, Amazon and other national retailers, while supplies last.
- “Flipz Launches Holiday-Themed Pretzel Lineup”