Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Post promotes Berry PEBBLES relaunch through limited-edition collection with Susan Alexandra

Post Consumer Brands announced on Wednesday the relaunch of Berry PEBBLES cereal as a long-term flavor for the brand, as well as a partnership with fashion designer Susan Alexandra to celebrate. Fans can now get their hands on a limited-edition collection of Berry PEBBLES-inspired accessories designed by Susan Alexandra, available exclusively on SusanAlexandra.com. The Susan Alexandra x PEBBLES collection includes a Breakfast Vignette Bag ($275), Tutti-Fruity Berry Bag Charm ($88) and Cereal Bowl Bag Charm ($88). Fans also have the chance to win the collection through a giveaway on the cereal brand’s Instagram.

The takeaway: Post is banking on tapping into Susan Alexandra’s large following to build hype around the relaunch of Berry PEBBLES.

Olipop seeks “senior soda consultant” besties for national tour

The self-proclaimed “better-for-you soda” brand Olipop is seeking a pair of best friends to serve as “senior soda consultants” for the brand, per Marketing Dive’s Jessica Deyo. Now through March 22, fans can apply for their chance to take Olipop on the road, creating and sharing content for the brand as they travel to up to four different U.S. cities. Kicking off on the East Coast in April, the all-expenses-paid tour includes payment of up to $40,000 ($5,000 per city, per person). Besties with experience in content creation can apply for the opportunity online here.

The takeaway: As consumers continue to gravitate toward healthier beverage options, Olipop sees an opportunity to stand out in an increasingly competitive category by deepening its investment in influencers to connect with younger consumers.

Eggo celebrates National Pancake Day with Eggo House of Pancakes vacation rental

In a launch timed to National Pancake Day on Feb. 28, Kellanova-owned waffle brand Eggo unveiled a rental property that resembles a stack of pancakes in honor of “its other breakfast staple,” per a company statement. Guests can book a stay at the Eggo House of Pancakes, which features a stick of butter as its chimney and breakfast-inspired décor that’s for sale exclusively through a retail partnership with HomeToGo. Located in the “Pancake Capital of the South” — Gatlinburg, Tennessee — the house features syrup-infused air, pancake-shaped beds, a maple syrup fountain, Eggo “pancake-fied” pool table and, of course, Eggo pancakes.

Accommodating up to eight guests, the house is available for a bargain $0 a night, with four different three-night stays available throughout March (first come, first served, of course). Booking for the first stay opened Wednesday, while the rest will open on Mondays at 12 p.m. ET on a rolling basis through March 18.

The takeaway: This fun bit of stunt marketing is likely to result in hearty servings of user-generated social content from Eggo House of Pancakes guests.

Mucinex creates new mucus-smashing game powered by AI

Reckitt-owned Mucinex released a first-of-its-kind AI-powered online gaming experience this week that allows users to “crush the iconic Mucinex mascot Mr. Mucus, the notorious humanoid blob and epitome of coughs, colds, and congestion,” per a brand statement. The game, available at MucusMasher.com, leverages image generation technology from Getty Images AI and LLMs to make sure each “smash” is distinct. Players can create and choose from any number of objects to use to smash Mr. Mucus — from whales to bulldozers to planets. “What better way to take out your frustration on cold and flu symptoms than to crush the guy who started them in the first place?” said Albert So, Marketing Director of Upper Respiratory Brands at Reckitt.

The takeaway: As cold and flu season lingers, Mucinex is staying top of mind with consumers by gamifying its brand experience.

Wellness brand Abbot’s expands plant-rich protein products to Publix stores

Abbot’s announced on Wednesday the debut of its line of plant-based, protein-rich products in more than 1,300 Publix locations across eight Southeastern states. The supermarket chain will now carry the wellness brand’s “Chorizo,” Chopped Chick’N, Ground “Beef” and Fajita Chick’N in its produce department for customers to use in their favorite recipes, per a company statement. Abbot’s products are made with food sources such as pea protein and mushrooms. With this expansion, the company’s products are now available in over 4,000 stores nationwide.

The takeaway: Abbot gets wider distribution and Publix gets to make some noise about its growing number of healthier-food offerings in this win-win for the two brands.

Further reading

CPG product launches and collabs:

CPG operations and expansions:

CPG performance:

CPG trends: