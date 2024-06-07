Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Breyers CarbSmart positions itself as a new kind of “anti-aging cream” in its new campaign

Unilever-owned ice cream brand Breyers this week announced a campaign in partnership with actress and singer Bernadette Peters — who served as the brand’s spokesperson in the 1990s — to promote Breyers CarbSmart as a “new kind of ‘anti-aging cream,’” per a brand statement. In the new campaign, Peters, now 76, emphasizes the importance of treating yourself to feel “young at heart,” promoting Breyers CarbSmart as a “better-for-you indulgence” that doesn’t sacrifice taste. Based on an online survey showing that more than 83% of Americans 55 and up “say eating their favorite sweet treat makes them feel more youthful than getting rid of wrinkles,” the campaign also encourages fans to share what makes them feel young at heart at Breyers.com/antiagingcream to receive a coupon for free Breyers CarbSmart. See also: “How Unilever Is Accelerating Digital Commerce Growth With Sports Streaming” (Consumer Goods Technology)

Tropicana partners with Milk Bar to create limited-time Orange Squeeze soft serve

Tropicana this week announced a partnership with Milk Bar to release a new limited-time soft-serve flavor called Orange Squeeze — “a nostalgic cream-meets-citrus flavor that’s perfect for summer,” per a brand statement. Made with Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice, Orange Squeeze will be available (by cup or pint) at Milk Bar locations nationwide June 20 through August 31. Also beginning on June 20, and running through National Ice Cream Day on July 21, fans can enter to win everything they need to make Orange Squeeze at home, including a countertop ice cream maker, by commenting on either brand’s Orange Squeeze post on Instagram with their favorite “nostalgic” ice cream or juice memory, using the hashtags #TropicanaMilkBar #Sweepstakes. Previously: “Tropicana highlights lack of artificial ingredients with new limited-edition ‘Tropcn’ packaging” from the Jan. 12 edition of The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods.

Jif launches new campaign promoting “merger” of peanut butter and chocolate in its new product

Peanut butter brand Jif debuted a new campaign this week to promote its new Peanut Butter & Chocolate spread, per Marketing Dive’s Chris Kelly. Called “The Merger,” the campaign includes a 90-second spot, shot in the style of HBO’s “Succession” and starring actor J. Smith-Cameron, that “revolves around a fictional deal between The Peanut Butter Group and Chocolatey Corp.” — billed as “The Merger America Craved” — Kelly notes. The campaign spans TV, online video, radio, social, print and branded content, including a landing page for The Peanut Butter Group.

Special K releases limited-edition cereal boxes featuring pregnant Molly Baz

As part of its “Special For A Reason” campaign, Special K this week released new limited-edition packaging featuring best-selling cookbook author Molly Baz, making it the first cereal box to feature a pregnant woman, per CNN Business’ Danielle Wiener-Bronner. The WK Kellogg brand’s decision to feature Baz follows a controversial ad campaign she did with breastfeeding company Swehl, for which she developed a cookie recipe. (That ad featured “a pregnant, bikini-topped Baz — holding the cookies over her breasts — next to the words ‘Just Add Milk,’” Wiener-Bronner notes.) Aligned with its move to give Baz “a new platform to empower expectant mothers nationwide,” per Kellogg’s, Special K is donating $25,000 to United Way to support its work to create stronger, healthier communities, with a focus on its efforts to support women and girls. The limited-edition Baz boxes are available for $5 on the Kellogg’s website.

Jones Soda debuts Jones Premium Craft Mixers

Jones Soda Co. announced this week its foray into the $19.1 billion craft mixer category with the launch of its new Jones Premium Craft Mixers. The 7.5-ounce singles-size cocktails are designed to take “the hassle out of making a great, mixologist-level cocktail,” per a brand statement. Available in six flavors that include a “light touch” of botanicals, Jones Premium Craft Mixers require only the addition of your spirit of choice. Flavors include Tantalizing Tonic Water (with a hint of cucumber), Crisp Ginger Beer (with a hint of lime) and Glorious Margarita Mix (with a hint of jalapeño). Jones Premium Craft Mixers are launching soon with a national anchor retailer (yet to be revealed), with expansion to other retailers set for the fall. See also: “The Most Popular Canned Cocktail and Mocktail in Every State [2024 Data Study]” (Upgraded Points)