From the growth of the health and wellness market to the jump in grocery e-commerce sales, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

57%

The share of shoppers who say they don’t feel committed to the consumer product brands they purchase regularly, according to a recent SAP survey, per Consumer Goods Technology.

15 million

The approximate number of people who tuned into the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special, which aired Sunday night on NBC, making it the network’s most-watched prime-time entertainment telecast in five years, per The Associated Press.

500

The minimum number of test locations to which Wendy’s plans to expand its voice-activated AI drive-thru ordering system — which it calls “Wendy’s FreshAI” — by the end of 2025, according to Restaurant Business. The technology is currently being tested at more than 100 locations.

11.1%

The percentage of all TV watch time that YouTube accounted for in December (i.e., YouTube content watched on TVs via the YouTube app) — more than any other streaming platform — according to Nielsen data, per eMarketer.

55%

The percentage of consumers who prefer to purchase apparel in-store (vs. online), with 63% saying they love/enjoy shopping for clothes, according to the Cotton Incorporated “2025 Lifestyle Monitor Survey,” per Sourcing Journal.

76%

The share of consumers who say they’re seeking out “feel-good” content now more than ever, with 86% noting they’re more likely to purchase from brands that make them feel positively, according to a new report from Upworthy and Alter Agents.

30%

The percentage of leading global consumer brands that don’t have a social commerce strategy, even as social commerce is expected to encompass $2.9 trillion in transactions by 2026, according to a new report from the Samy Alliance, per MediaPost.

3.6%

The year-over-year percentage increase in U.S. fresh produce volume sales for the 52 weeks ending Dec. 1, 2024, for a total of $50.3 billion, according to Circana, per Supermarket News. Grapes (9.9%), cucumbers (9.4%), apples (8.6%) and berries (8.2%) saw the largest increases.

17%

The year-over-year (YOY) growth of grocery e-commerce sales in January, for a total of $10 billion, according to the latest Brick Meets Click and Mercatus data, per Grocery Dive.

$427.7 million