PetSmart launches holiday streaming experience for pets left at home for the holidays

PetSmart just released a holiday streaming experience designed specifically for, yes, cats and dogs. Inspired by a new PetSmart survey conducted by Big Village revealing that 69% of pet owners feel guilty leaving their pets home alone while out shopping or going to holiday celebrations, PetSmart has launched its “Home for the Pawlidays” video series designed to “ease pet and pet parent worry, and end the holiday pet blues,” per a brand announcement. With one for cats and one for dogs, “Home for the Pawlidays” features pets in holiday attire playing with toys and unwrapping gifts from PetSmart’s Merry & Bright collection; each video has a run time of just over 2 hours.

Previously: “PetSmart opens applications for second annual Chief Toy Testers,” from the May 17 edition of this column.

