From the growth in 2024 ad spend to Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Era’s Tour revenue, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

49%

The share of consumers who say they’re switching to lower-cost brands in response to higher prices — despite a 17-point decline in concerns over inflation since 2022 — according to 84.51°, Kroger’s research arm, per Supermarket News.

No. 1

The spot that the WNBA took in Morning Consult’s just-released 2024 “Fastest Growing Brands” report, which ranked the top 20 brands based on growth in purchasing consideration.

$1 trillion

The amount that global ad spending is expected to surpass in 2024 — a year earlier than previously projected — for a 9.5% year-over-year increase, according to WPP’s GroupM, per The Wall Street Journal.

$2.2 billion

The estimated global total brought in by Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour, according to Pollstar estimates based on data from all 149 shows, per The Associated Press. Swift concluded the nearly two-year tour with a final show in Vancouver this past Sunday.

30%

The percentage by which hot honey purchases increased in Grubhub grocery store orders, as the “swicy” trend (i.e., sweet + spicy) became all the rage, according to the delivery platform’s just-released 2024 trend report.

9.5%

The increase in the number of 401(k) accounts that were worth $1 million or more in Q3 2024, according to a new report from Fidelity based on its accountholders, per Fast Company.

165%

The year-over-year increase in people shopping on TikTok Shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with Black Friday alone bringing in more than $100 million in sales for a threefold increase over last year, per Social Media Today.

$1 trillion

The record amount that the global airline industry is projected to exceed in revenue in 2025, as the number of air travelers nears an all-time high of 5 billion, according to the International Air Transport Association, per CNN Business.

86%

The share of shoppers who said they visited or planned to shop at Amazon between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, followed by Walmart (65%) and Target (46%), according to just-released data from Numerator, per Chain Store Age.

5%