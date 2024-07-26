Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.
Best Buy positions itself as a discovery hub with its latest brand refresh
Best Buy just unveiled a brand refresh meant to help the retailer boost tech sales by positioning itself as a place to discover new technologies, Marketing Dive’s Jessica Deyo reports. The refresh features an updated color palette that includes the addition of magenta, teal and red to the traditional Best Buy blue and yellow; a new “imagine that” tagline; and a brand “spokeshologram” named Gram “who will be a regular character in the retailer’s ads to help spark curiosity and help with discovery,” Deyo writes.
Previously: “Home Depot, Best Buy seek to connect with holiday shoppers via shoppable content, events,” from an earlier edition of this column.
Wayfair is hosting a “Black Friday in July” sales event
Wayfair is celebrating Black Friday early this year with a four-day event featuring exclusive sales, with some products up to 80% off, per a company statement. Kicking off today (July 26) and ending July 29, the retailer’s “Black Friday in July” event features flash deals for products from brands such as Sealy and Blackstone, as well as Wayfair’s own brands, with new deals dropping daily. The event is taking place both online and in-store, with special deals offered at the retailer’s flagship location in Wilmette, Illinois, and at all Wayfair brand stores (i.e., AllModern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane). Additionally, the home decor and furnishings retailer is offering special deals on thousands of products for Wayfair Professional members.
Previously: “Wayfair to open flagship retail location in Chicago suburb,” from the April 26 edition of this column.
Dick’s Sporting Goods announces partnership with Team USA and LA28 Olympics
Dick’s Sporting Goods just announced a partnership with Team USA and LA28 (the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles) that designates the retailer as the Official Sporting Goods Retail Provider, as well as an Official Supporter of Team USA for Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28, per a company statement. Through the partnership, Dick’s private brands will be used for travel and training apparel for 11 Team USA national governing bodies, starting with the USA canoe/kayak team this summer. To promote the partnership, Dick’s has launched a new campaign, titled “Big Moments,” that includes a 30-second spot featuring user-generated content demonstrating “that the biggest moments in sports … happen every day in youth sports, anywhere and everywhere people play.”
Previously: “Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike host fourth annual ‘It’s Her Shot’ tour,” from the May 10 edition of this column.
iHerb adds line of Martha Stewart supplements
E-commerce health and wellness retailer iHerb just announced the launch of three new supplements in partnership with Martha Stewart, Marquee Brands and Project #1 Nutrition. Additive-free and made with sustainably sourced ingredients, the new line of Martha Stewart Wellness supplements are targeted at customers “who understand the importance of living your best life at any age,” Lindsey Wiefels, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at iHerb, said in a statement. The supplements include Martha Stewart Marine Wellness Collagen, Martha Stewart Wellness Reds and Martha Stewart Wellness Greens. The new line is now available on the iHerb website and mobile app.
Previously: “Tractor Supply Co. launches women’s apparel line with Martha Stewart,” from the March 29 edition of this column.
Further reading
Retail launches and partnerships:
- “AWG Brands Debuts Healthy Snacks Assortment” (Store Brands)
- “Ollie’s to launch its first-ever credit card — with no late fees” (Chain Store Age)
- “Gopuff Launches In-House Ads Platform” (Progressive Grocer)
- ICYMI: “Authentic partners on new Lucky workwear collection” (Fashion Dive)
Retail operations and expansions:
- “Birkenstock opens first owned store in France ahead of Olympics” (Retail Dive)
- “Ross expands footprint with summer store openings” (Chain Store Age)
- “Macy’s Levels Up Personalization with 500M Tailored Offers to 30M Customers” (Retail TouchPoints)
- “Natural Grocers Expands Own Brand Assortment” (Store Brands)
- “Humana to open primary care centers for seniors at Walmart locations in four states” (Chain Store Age)
- “Academy Sports and Outdoors targets enhanced distribution performance” (Retail Dive)
- ICYMI: “Beyond Completes Overstock.com Revival with Revamped Website, New Categories” (Retail TouchPoints)
Retail tech and innovation:
- “Sam’s Club adding display ads into Scan & Go feature on its app” (Chain Store Age)
- ICYMI: “New Returns Platforms Promises Customers Instant Refunds” (Retail TouchPoints)
Retail trends:
- “Luxury fashion consumers comfortable spending: report” (Fashion Dive)
Retail performance:
- “How TikTok’s summer sale stacked up against Amazon’s Prime Day” (Modern Retail)
- “Trader Joe’s, Costco, Buc-ee’s Named Among America’s Best Retailers” (Progressive Grocer)
- “Weekend Briefing: Results from Prime Day 2024 show a greater desire for discounts” (Glossy)
- “Loewe was the world’s hottest brand in Q2: report” (Fashion Dive)
Retail campaigns and promotions:
- “This Slick Dancing GapKids Ad Doubles as a Napoleon Dynamite Reunion” (Adweek)
- “Can PacSun and Pinterest Bank on a Retro Fashion Trend?” (Retail Wire)
- “How Foot Locker is tweaking its marketing & assortment to appeal to more women” (Modern Retail)
- “Inside American Eagle’s ‘Live Your Life’ brand platform and fall campaign” (Marketing Dive)
- “Nike’s Olympics Ad Is an Ode to Unapologetic Winners” (Adweek)