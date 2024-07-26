Welcome to The Week in Retail , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

Best Buy positions itself as a discovery hub with its latest brand refresh

Best Buy just unveiled a brand refresh meant to help the retailer boost tech sales by positioning itself as a place to discover new technologies, Marketing Dive’s Jessica Deyo reports. The refresh features an updated color palette that includes the addition of magenta, teal and red to the traditional Best Buy blue and yellow; a new “imagine that” tagline; and a brand “spokeshologram” named Gram “who will be a regular character in the retailer’s ads to help spark curiosity and help with discovery,” Deyo writes.

