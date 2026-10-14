According to a new survey of 2,004 American adults aged 18 and over by The Harris Poll (THP), presented by Quad, the “Return of Touch” phenomenon — wherein consumers seek out tactile and IRL experiences as an antidote to “digital fatigue” — shows no signs of slowing down. And consumers are increasingly adjusting their media consumption and shopping behaviors, which means that marketers need to rethink their audience strategies.

Titled “Return of Touch: The Human Advantage,” the new research expands on THP’s original landmark white paper, “The Return of Touch Report: Reimagining Consumer Engagement in 2025,” released last May and also presented by Quad. (You can find both the new report and the original report here; both are free downloads.)

In its May 2025 report, THP concluded that among today’s consumers, “the pendulum is swinging back toward three-dimensional touch,” particularly among younger demographics. The newly released survey, which was fielded in July and August 2026 within the United States by The Harris Poll, confirms and expands on that assertion through a combination of trended survey questions (i.e., questions first asked in 2025 and then asked again this year) and new questions meant to further explore the phenomenon.

The full report is a must-read for marketers, but for now, four key takeaways: