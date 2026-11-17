AI can help consumers get some things done faster. But the desire for convenience doesn’t mean they want marketers to hand more and more brand touchpoints over to bots. New research from The Harris Poll, presented by Quad, points to a delicate balance marketers need to strike: Use AI to make everyday tasks simpler while giving people control and keeping brand experiences recognizably, reassuringly human. The new survey of 2,004 U.S. adults — the latest installment of the continuing “Return of Touch” series of studies — explores consumer attitudes toward AI in shopping and brand interactions. Here, four takeaways for marketers from the AI-focused portion of “Return of Touch: The Human Advantage”:

1. AI earns a place when consumers feel in control

More than half of consumers (54%) say AI helps make more time for the parts of life that matter. And 68% believe it can make shopping more convenient when it’s designed with their interests in mind. There are, though, caveats: 73% want the ability to switch AI features on or off, while 72% want a clear explanation of how AI is being used in their shopping experience. For marketers, the choice may not be about whether to use AI, but how to empower individual consumers to, well, take it or leave it.

2. Shoppers are more open to AI when it does a useful job

Consumers don’t respond to every AI use in the same way. For starters, Gen Z and Millennials are more open than Gen X and Boomers to AI in customer service and support (21% vs. 6%), in-store checkout (24% vs. 12%) and product recommendations (26% vs. 15%). For those younger consumers, the strongest interest in AI assistance has to do with practical steps in the shopping journey, such as online checkout (34%) and finding product information (29%). In other words, AI may be welcome if it helps reduce friction in routine parts of shopping, but marketers should be careful about assuming that openness to convenience means enthusiasm for AI at every touchpoint.

3. Trust depends on what AI does and how clearly brands explain it

Only 38% of consumers trust brands to use AI to automatically change prices based on demand or shopping behavior. And the verdict is split on the use of AI-generated product images and videos (49% trust brands to responsibly use AI for this) and AI customer-service agents (48% trust brands to responsibly use AI for that). Meanwhile, 75% say AI-generated content has made it harder to trust what they see when shopping online. The same share feels much of what brands show them is already overly polished or artificial. Transparency can help: 81% say they trust brands more when they’re clear about what is and isn’t AI-generated.

4. Human “feel” can make a brand more memorable

Consumers prefer human involvement across the shopping journey, especially in customer service (66%), in-store checkout (58%) and in-store navigation (52%). And two-thirds want reassurance that AI will assist store and service staff, rather than replace them. That preference extends to brand expression. Eight in 10 Americans say human, imperfect brands stick with them more than brands focused on AI-generated perfection. And 64% say they’d pay a premium for products guaranteed to be human-designed or handcrafted. There’s no doubt that AI can help marketers work more efficiently. But the opportunity is to leverage that efficiency in service of touchpoints and experiences that are truly useful, transparent and unmistakably human.