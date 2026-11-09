Marketing has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years as organizations have invested heavily in technology, data, automation, media optimization and measurement. CMOs have more visibility than ever into how audiences engage and how marketing contributes to business performance. Yet behind many sophisticated marketing organizations sits an operating environment that has changed far less, particularly when it comes to physical marketing. Print. Direct mail. Signage. Point-of-sale materials. Packaging. Promotional kits. Branded collateral. These materials may be sourced from dozens (or even hundreds) of suppliers, managed by different teams, stored in different locations and purchased through different processes. Each individual execution or transaction may feel like it’s working. But the system as a whole may not. For large organizations with multiple locations and significant, distributed physical marketing activity, this raises an important question: Has physical marketing become the last unmanaged supply chain in the enterprise?

Managing the physical marketing supply chain: When complexity hides in plain sight

The problem rarely announces itself as a “marketing supply chain problem.” Instead, it appears in dribs and drabs: A marketing team needs signage faster (way faster). Procurement questions another supplier invoice. A branch orders materials locally because the approved process was taking too long. A campaign changes and thousands of previously produced pieces suddenly become obsolete. A warehouse holds inventory that nobody needs anymore. A field marketer spends a miserable afternoon tracking down an order. A production supplier offers a lower unit price, but freight costs increase thanks to the addition of a fuel surcharge. Individually, these may look like normal costs of doing business. Together, they can signal something larger: an operating model that has accumulated complexity faster than the organization has learned to manage it. And that complexity creates all kinds of hidden costs. Among them:

1. Physical marketing supplier fragmentation: When more choice creates less leverage

Physical marketing often grows organically: A business unit selects a printer. A region develops a relationship with a signage company. Another team adds a fulfillment provider. An acquisition brings its own suppliers. Regional locations develop preferred vendors. Eventually, the organization finds itself purchasing similar products and services from a sprawling supplier ecosystem. That fragmentation can make it difficult to:

Understand total enterprise spend

Aggregate purchasing volume

Negotiate consistently

Establish common service levels

Measure supplier performance

Enforce quality standards

Identify redundant capabilities

The question isn’t just about how many suppliers you have; it’s whether your organization is getting enough value from that complexity to justify managing it.

2. Hidden administrative costs: When the invoice isn’t the total cost

Most organizations, of course, have a handle on what they pay their suppliers. Far fewer know what it costs internally to actually manage those suppliers. Every part of the process can create work: finding suppliers, requesting estimates, comparing bids, creating purchase orders, managing specifications, resolving production issues, approving invoices, tracking shipments, reconciling inventory, handling exceptions. That work gets distributed across Marketing, Procurement, Finance, Operations and various administrative teams. But because those costs rarely get itemized in the marketing production budget, they can become effectively invisible. Which means it’s time to ask: For every dollar we’re spending on physical marketing, how much additional organizational effort is required simply to make that dollar work?

3. Inventory and obsolescence: Producing it doesn’t mean you’ll use it

Physical marketing has a characteristic digital marketing doesn’t: It occupies space. Materials have to be produced, stored, counted, moved and eventually used or discarded. That creates another layer of hidden cost: Overproduction creates excess inventory, campaign changes create obsolete materials, local teams may order materials that already exist elsewhere. And on top of all that, organizations frequently optimize around lower unit costs by producing larger quantities without fully accounting for the cost of storing or eventually destroying what isn’t used. That’s why your team needs to be asking not just What did it cost to produce?, but What did it cost per piece actually used?

4. Freight: The cost that comes after the cost

Production gets significant scrutiny because it’s easy to see and negotiate. Distribution is a lot trickier. Expedited shipping, split shipments, inefficient production locations, last-minute requests and poorly planned inventory replenishment can quietly add expense. For organizations serving dozens, hundreds or thousands of branches, stores, dealers, franchisees or field representatives, those inefficiencies can quickly multiply. Because a lower production price doesn’t necessarily create a lower delivered cost. Remember, the cheapest piece isn’t always the cheapest piece to put in someone’s hands.

5. Decentralized purchasing: Local flexibility can create enterprise complexity

In every large organization, the enterprise wants control while local teams need speed and relevance. When centralized processes are too restrictive or slow, local teams find alternatives. That can create:

Rogue spending

Duplicate suppliers

Inconsistent pricing

Unapproved materials

Limited spend visibility

Brand variation

Compliance risk

Ask if your operating model can provide meaningful enterprise control without sacrificing local responsiveness.

6. Internal labor: Does your marketing team have enough time to do… actual marketing?

Highly skilled marketing pros can find themselves coordinating production schedules, chasing after approvals, locating shipments, resolving supplier issues, managing inventory and answering questions from field locations. And procurement teams can, for starters, spend way too much time sourcing repetitive categories across fragmented suppliers. None of that is necessarily unnecessary. But organizations should ask: Does all this work need to be done by our people?

7. Brand inconsistency: Fragmented execution becomes a customer experience problem

Operational fragmentation doesn’t stay operational. Eventually, customers see it: Different materials appear in different locations. Old creative remains in market. Colors, substrates or finishes vary. Local versions stray from brand standards. Promotional materials arrive after campaigns begin. The larger and more distributed the organization, the harder it becomes to answer a simple but essential question: Is every customer seeing what we intended them to see?

8. Speed-to-market: Complexity has a time cost

Marketing opportunities don’t wait for supply chains. A promotion changes. A competitor moves. A new location opens. Pricing shifts. A campaign needs to launch earlier. Organizations with fragmented production and fulfillment environments often respond by adding people, expediting freight or working around established processes. That might solve today’s problem. But it doesn’t create an overall faster, more efficient organization.

The real cost is the system

This is where traditional procurement analysis can miss the larger opportunity. Because, again, unit price is only one component of the economics. A more complete view looks at production + procurement + internal labor + inventory + obsolescence + warehousing + freight + rework + supplier management + cost of delay. Viewed through that holistic lens, physical marketing stops looking like a collection of production expenditures and instead starts looking like a supply chain. And here’s the beautiful part: Supply chains can be designed, measured and continuously improved.