In brief: The USPS continues to finalize details of the January 2027 Competitive rate changes as it initiates significant organizational changes. Paper markets are stable, though paper producers have been announcing new fuel surcharges. In the logistics market, both diesel and parcel pricing are elevated while capacity has tightened.
Built on our roots as a printer, mail industry partner and logistics leader, Quad is a marketing experience (MX) company focused on delivering streamlined solutions at scale to our clients. As the largest USPS customer, we are uniquely positioned to provide clients with best practices and insights on the latest postal, paper and logistics topics. If you have any questions or concerns during these challenging times for our industry, contact your Quad representative. We’ll tap our in-house experts to investigate and get you the answers you need.
USPS continues to finalize details of January Competitive price changes
Certain details remain unresolved in advance of the January Competitive rates going into effect, including:
USPS creates new Commercial group and other organizational changes
The USPS announced a variety of executive and organizational changes in October, including the creation of a new customer-facing Commercial organization.
This group will be led by Gary C. Reblin as Chief Commercial Officer. Reblin was previously the USPS Chief Technology Officer and has held a variety of positions with the agency since 1991, including roles in product development, marketing, sales and pricing.
The following positions will report to Reblin: Senior VP, National Sales; VP, Regional Sales; VP, Strategic Sales; Senior Director, Sales Transformation; Senior VP, Revenue Operations; and VP, Applied Engineering.
As part of the reorganization, the Pricing and Costing group led by acting VP Fiona Machado will continue to report to the Chief Financial Officer. More details on the new Commercial organization can be found here.
The USPS reorganization also includes a realignment within the Chief Processing & Distribution Office, which is less customer-facing. Details of that change can be found here.
USPS files request with the Postal Regulatory Commission to begin next phase of ongoing rate review
In an October 1 filing, the USPS asked the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) to begin the next phase of its rulemaking and consider USPS’s proposal to modify the Market Dominant ratemaking system. In the filing, the agency noted that the PRC began its ratemaking review process two and a half years ago. The USPS has asked that the PRC eliminate the rate cap for Market Dominant mail to fulfill its statutory responsibility to help ensure the USPS’s financial sustainability.
“The Postal Service must have the authority to more effectively use Market Dominant pricing as a tool to enable us to achieve financial sustainability. As discussed in our petitions, the Governors would use the tool appropriately, and only as necessary to cover our costs until the next system-wide review,” the USPS stated in the filing. The complete filing can be found here [PDF].
Quad and many within the industry advocate to the PRC to maintain once-a-year rate changes and to cap those changes at the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The decision rests with the PRC and we are hopeful that its final decision will be issued in the near future.
Miscellaneous updates
USPS delivery performance
Overall, there were no major issues surrounding delivery performance in September. A few facilities temporarily shifted volume to different locations due to maintenance and equipment moves, but the system itself performed well. We expect volumes to continue to increase as peak holiday season mail begins. As always, we’ll continue to monitor delivery performance closely.
Below are the average in-home curves for Quad’s Marketing Mail clients that used our IMsight application to track their mail across the specified weeks.
|Week of 8/31
|Week of 9/7
|Week of 9/14
|Week of 9/21
|Week of 9/28
|Early
|25%
|16%
|18%
|23%
|29%
|Day 1
|45%
|41%
|42%
|48%
|55%
|Day 2
|65%
|65%
|64%
|69%
|74%
|Day 3
|83%
|80%
|91%
|87%
|89%
|Day 4
|92%
|87%
|93%
|94%
|96%
|1 Day late
|95%
|92%
|95%
|95%
|98%
The Sectional Center Facilities (SCFs) below struggled to hit the 70% in-home average USPS Service Standard for Flat mail. Letter mail moved according to Service Standards throughout the U.S.
|Entry type
|City
|Percent in-home by
Service Standard
|SCF
|Indianapolis
|63%
|SCF
|Mid-Hudson, N.Y.
|61%
|SCF
|Harrisburg, Pa.
|53%
USPS volume
|Mail volume for the week ended
October 10, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
8.0%
|▲
|Packages
|Down
2.0%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
5.6%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
3.0%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
17.4%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
27.9%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
October 3, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
3.7%
|▲
|Packages
|Up
0.7%
|▲
|Single Piece
|Down
10.1%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
3.4%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
24.3%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Up
52.5%
|▲
|Mail volume for the week ended
September 26, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
4.2%
|▲
|Packages
|Up
2.5%
|▲
|Single Piece
|Down
10.5%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
11.4%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
4.1%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Up
7.9%
|▲
|Mail volume for the week ended
September 19, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
0.2%
|▼
|Packages
|Up
2.6%
|▲
|Single Piece
|Down
10.9%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
1.8%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
11.3%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
52.3%
|▼
Paper market
Paper markets are generally stable, with order lead times relatively normal and base prices static. Two key developments of note:
Logistics
As we move through peak shipping season, Quad is focused on servicing client freight within required delivery windows. Careful planning and close coordination remain crucial as capacity tightens and carriers manage increased operating overhead.
Quad will continue monitoring capacity and cost changes while working closely with carrier partners to support clients’ shipping needs.
As always, your Quad representative will work diligently to find you the lowest rates with the most efficient transportation available.