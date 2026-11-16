In an increasingly digital world, American consumers are looking for more human elements in their shopping experiences. Led by Gen Z, the first digitally native generation, the shift is driven by mounting fatigue with endless scrolling and constant screen time. Across generations, consumers are rebalancing toward human-centered, in-store experiences and want shopping to feel more social, tactile and full of discovery.

Quad recently released Return of Touch: The Human Advantage, its latest consumer research with The Harris Poll. The study puts numbers behind this shift and points to clear opportunities for consumer-facing brands: