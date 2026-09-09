What: AI is rapidly changing how shoppers discover products, compare choices and form preferences. But when they enter the store, brands still face a decidedly physical test: Will they make it into the basket?
At Groceryshop 2026, executives from Quad (NYSE: QUAD) will explore why the rise of AI makes the physical retail experience even more consequential for brands, and what it takes to win when digital research meets the reality of the shelf.
At Quad’s Retail Impact Lab, attendees can see how packaging, creative, shopper intelligence, in-store media, experimentation and production work together across the shopper journey, especially at the store.
That in-person moment carries considerable weight: Quad research with The Harris Poll shows that 71% of consumers say a positive physical experience deepens their connection and loyalty to a brand.
Quad experts will share insights on how brands and retailers can turn digital attention into in-store action and earn a place in the basket.
Who: Interviews may be requested with:
Julie Currie, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Quad, on why AI makes physical retail more valuable and how the store offers what algorithms cannot: physical experience and choice.
George Forge, SVP, Client Technology and Product Development, Quad, on to how shopper intelligence, experimentation and real-world measurement help brands test and optimize in-store experiences, with demonstrations in Quad’s Retail Impact Lab.
Gabby Miller, VP, Enterprise Retail, Quad, on why getting an invitation to the shelf is only half the battle, and how translating a brand’s distinctiveness into displays production and execution across different retail environments can make or break a retail breakout.
Kevin Bridgewater, SVP, Retail Solutions, Quad, on how audience intelligence, in-store retail media and localized activation can make physical retail more relevant to individual shoppers and communities.
Scott Smallwood, VP, Strategic Growth, Favorite Child, a Quad agency, on how brands earn preference before shoppers enter the store and turn that preference into purchase through brand, design, packaging and the shelf moment.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 22 to Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, during show opening hours
Where: Booth #1133 @ Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, Nev.
Visit Quad at the Retail Impact Lab to see how connected physical-retail capabilities influence the shopper journey.
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client’s objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.
Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.
For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.
Media contacts
Sarah Mikhailova
Media Relations Manager
212-672-1319
sumikhailova@quad.com
Claire Ho
Director of Corporate Communications
414-566-2955
cho@quad.com