What: AI is rapidly changing how shoppers discover products, compare choices and form preferences. But when they enter the store, brands still face a decidedly physical test: Will they make it into the basket?

At Groceryshop 2026, executives from Quad (NYSE: QUAD) will explore why the rise of AI makes the physical retail experience even more consequential for brands, and what it takes to win when digital research meets the reality of the shelf.

At Quad’s Retail Impact Lab, attendees can see how packaging, creative, shopper intelligence, in-store media, experimentation and production work together across the shopper journey, especially at the store.

That in-person moment carries considerable weight: Quad research with The Harris Poll shows that 71% of consumers say a positive physical experience deepens their connection and loyalty to a brand.

Quad experts will share insights on how brands and retailers can turn digital attention into in-store action and earn a place in the basket.

Who: Interviews may be requested with: