Finding a new reason to clean

CLR was well known for heavy-duty cleaning jobs. But post-pandemic, the brand had lost some of its momentum and was no longer a fixture in consumers’ cleaning cupboards. To increase purchase frequency and reach a broader audience, CLR needed a new angle beyond tougher-than-average grime and grit. At the same time, cleaning had become an unexpectedly emotional topic. In the zeitgeist, conversations were filled with jokes and frustrations about unequal household responsibilities, while relationship culture continued to dominate reality television, podcasts and creator content. On the podcast Armchair Expert, Monica Padman explained the appeal of a partner who thinks ahead and makes life easier in a conversation defining the viral term, “choreplay,” summing it up simply: “That [doing chores] is hot.” The opportunity was clear: cleaning could be an expression of care, effort and connection. CLR had a chance to enter a conversation no other cleaning brand had claimed.

The insight: Elbow grease is the new aphrodisiac

Betty’s own consumer research revealed an unexpected truth: 61% of partnered consumers said they were turned on when their partner cleaned. The insight unlocked a new way for CLR to connect functional product superiority with emotional relevance. A clean bathroom could become a spark in the relationship. Shiny counters could become a sign of consideration. Cleaning could transform from something people had to do into something they wanted to do.

The strategy: Making cleaning matter

In a crowded category, effective cleaning is table stakes. So rather than simply show CLR removing mess, the campaign gave the brand a provocative new role at the intersection of cleaning and modern relationships—showing what can happen when one partner puts in the effort and the other takes notice.

The idea: So Clean. So Hot.

In Betty’s “So Clean. So Hot.,” campaign a sparkling home doesn’t just look good. It gets things going. A gleaming tub becomes a love letter. A polished sink becomes something close to foreplay. In one video story, a woman is so impressed by her partner’s cleaning prowess that he appears to glow through her love-tinted eyes. Across the campaign, the message stays clear: when things get clean, things get hot.

Bringing the idea to life

The campaign expanded beyond the hero creative into social content for Valentine’s Day, highlighting lesser-known CLR Brands products and encouraging cleaning as a means of connection. Betty also partnered with contestants from the latest season of Love Is Blind, bringing the product into a world where conversations about attraction, partnership and household dynamics were already taking place. Additional work with @meetcutesnyc and @streethearts brought CLR products into unexpected, everyday moments of relational content. The work generated an estimated $70 million in media value, with video views reaching more than 3.2 million (triple the benchmark) and reach approaching 1.9 million (nearly four times the benchmark.) And the momentum extended to the bottom line:

Walmart sales increased 45% year over year.

Amazon sales doubled year over year.

Overall sales increased 20% year over year.

CLR delivered six consecutive quarters of sales growth and counting.

Industry recognition

The Jay Chiat Awards recognize strategic thinking that drives meaningful impact on brands and businesses. Being shortlisted for “So Clean. So Hot.” is a meaningful acknowledgment of the power of finding a fresh cultural role for a familiar product. For CLR, the work turned cleaning into a conversation about participation, appreciation and attraction. For Betty and Quad, it demonstrates what can happen when a brand moves beyond its category of conventions and gives people a compelling new reason to engage. Winners will be announced at the Jay Chiat Awards ceremony on October 5.

Want to learn more about how Quad and Betty turn cultural insights into brand growth? Get in touch.

Media contact