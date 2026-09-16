SUSSEX, Wis., August 5, 2026 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, is expanding its In-Store Connect retail media network through a new partnership with Chedraui USA that will deploy strategically located digital in-store screens across 25 Smart & Final stores in California this fall.

The rollout will give brands a new way to reach shoppers throughout participating stores with timely, relevant content while creating new retail media opportunities for endemic consumer packaged goods brands to engage shoppers at the point of purchase.

“Across our communities, Smart & Final plays an important role in connecting households and businesses with the brands they love the most,” said Matt Reeve, SVP of Sales, Marketing & Merchandising, Chedraui USA. “By combining technology with valuable measurement capabilities, In-Store Connect gives us a new way to enhance the shopping experience for both customers and vendor partners, while continuing to evolve our long-term marketing strategy.”

Smart & Final’s value-oriented, warehouse-style format serves California households and small-business customers, creating a unique environment for brands to connect with a diverse, loyal customer base during high-value purchase moments.

“Retailers increasingly recognize that their physical stores are among their most valuable media assets,” said Kevin Bridgewater, Senior Vice President of Strategic Retail Solutions at Quad. “As our network continues to expand into new markets and existing retail partners broaden their deployments, we’re helping retailers turn those environments into powerful media channels. For partners like Smart & Final, In-Store Connect offers a new way to create value from the strong customer relationships they’ve already built.”

The launch builds on Quad’s existing relationship with Smart & Final, which includes print and production support for weekly circular programs. In-Store Connect brings digital retail media into that broader collaboration, with Quad providing an integrated solution spanning content, technology, production and store execution.

In-Store Connect by Quad combines digital signage, technology and in-store execution to help retailers activate their physical locations as media channels and give brands greater opportunities to engage shoppers closer to purchase.