SUSSEX, Wis., August 5, 2026 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, is expanding its In-Store Connect retail media network through a new partnership with Chedraui USA that will deploy strategically located digital in-store screens across 25 Smart & Final stores in California this fall.
The rollout will give brands a new way to reach shoppers throughout participating stores with timely, relevant content while creating new retail media opportunities for endemic consumer packaged goods brands to engage shoppers at the point of purchase.
“Across our communities, Smart & Final plays an important role in connecting households and businesses with the brands they love the most,” said Matt Reeve, SVP of Sales, Marketing & Merchandising, Chedraui USA. “By combining technology with valuable measurement capabilities, In-Store Connect gives us a new way to enhance the shopping experience for both customers and vendor partners, while continuing to evolve our long-term marketing strategy.”
Smart & Final’s value-oriented, warehouse-style format serves California households and small-business customers, creating a unique environment for brands to connect with a diverse, loyal customer base during high-value purchase moments.
“Retailers increasingly recognize that their physical stores are among their most valuable media assets,” said Kevin Bridgewater, Senior Vice President of Strategic Retail Solutions at Quad. “As our network continues to expand into new markets and existing retail partners broaden their deployments, we’re helping retailers turn those environments into powerful media channels. For partners like Smart & Final, In-Store Connect offers a new way to create value from the strong customer relationships they’ve already built.”
The launch builds on Quad’s existing relationship with Smart & Final, which includes print and production support for weekly circular programs. In-Store Connect brings digital retail media into that broader collaboration, with Quad providing an integrated solution spanning content, technology, production and store execution.
In-Store Connect by Quad combines digital signage, technology and in-store execution to help retailers activate their physical locations as media channels and give brands greater opportunities to engage shoppers closer to purchase.
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client’s objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.
Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.
For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.
About Chedraui USA
Chedraui USA is a grocery retailer based in Los Angeles, operating a portfolio of brands, including El Super, Fiesta Mart and Smart & Final. The company is the fourth-largest grocery operator in California, with over 380 locations across five states, concentrated in the West and Southwest. A subsidiary of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, a leading Mexican retailer, Chedraui USA focuses on the heritage of its three store banners and their longstanding service to both household and business customers. The company combines this history with a focus on fresh products, everyday essentials and value to meet the needs of its diverse customers.
Quad media contact
Sarah Mikhailova
Media Relations Manager
sumikhailova@quad.com