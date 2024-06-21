Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Google DeepMind unveils video-to-audio AI tech

Google DeepMind this week shared progress on video-to-audio (V2A) AI technology that can generate soundtracks for videos, TechCrunch’s Kyle Wiggers reports. While plenty of audio-generating tools already exist, “DeepMind claims that its V2A tech is unique in that it can understand the raw pixels from a video and sync generated sounds with the video automatically, optionally sans description,” Wiggers notes. Previously: “Google DeepMind unveils new model capable of making video games from scratch,” as we noted in the March 8 edition of this column.

Snap launches updated AI tools and previews real-time augmented reality

Snapchat owner Snap just launched new versions of generative AI tools that “will allow users to see more realistic special effects when using phone cameras to film themselves,” Reuters’ Sheila Dang reports. The updated suite of AI tools allows augmented reality (AR) developers to create AI-powered user lenses, Dang notes. Snap also previewed a prototype AI-powered tool that “makes it possible to type in an idea for a transformation and generate vivid AR experiences in real time,” per a company announcement. Previously: The U.S. augmented reality advertising market is projected to reach $1.2 billion in revenue in 2024, as we noted in the Feb. 21 edition of The Weekly 10.

Nvidia becomes the world’s most valuable company, passing Apple and Microsoft

Continuing to capitalize on the AI boom, chipmaker Nvidia saw its shares increase 3.5% on Tuesday, bringing its market valuation to $3.34 trillion and surpassing Apple and Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable company, the Financial Times’ Michael Acton and Nicholas Megaw report. “In less than two years, [Nvidia] has been transformed from a $300 billion company grappling with a chip glut exacerbated by a cryptocurrency bust into one of the most powerful tech companies in the world, with other Silicon Valley giants lining up to secure its latest products,” Acton and Megaw write. Previously: “Nvidia launches new chips and software for AI models,” as we noted in the March 22 edition of this column.

Best Buy launches exclusive AI PC retail partnership with Microsoft

Former OpenAI chief scientist introduces Safe Superintelligence Inc., a new startup focused on safe AI