Welcome to The Week in Generative AI , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Employees of AI companies issue open letter warning of AI risks

As AI safety concerns continue to heat up, a group of current and former employees at major AI players, including OpenAI and Google DeepMind, this week issued an open letter “that warned of a lack of safety oversight within the industry and called for increased protections for whistleblowers,” The Guardian reports. In addition to asking for the institution of anonymous channels for employees to raise AI-related issues to a company board, the letter calls to end the practice of forcing employees into legally binding agreements that prohibit them from airing AI-related risks. “AI companies have strong financial incentives to avoid effective oversight, and we do not believe bespoke structures of corporate governance are sufficient to change this,” per the letter.

Previously: “OpenAI announces new safety committee,” as we noted in last week’s edition of this column.