U.S. lawmakers reveal data privacy legislation plan

U.S. lawmakers Sen. Maria Cantwell and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers have announced a bipartisan deal that could “grant all Americans a basic right to digital privacy and create a national law regulating how companies can collect, share and use Americans’ online data,” CNN’s Brian Fung reports. If passed, the new law, dubbed the American Privacy Rights Act, could affect how tech companies train AI models on Americans’ data. Provisions of the proposal include a ban on the transfer of sensitive personal data to third parties and a targeted advertising opt-out option.

See also: “Google fined $270 million in France over AI training,” as we noted in the March 22 edition of The Week in Generative AI.

Spotify is rolling out AI-powered, personalized playlists

Spotify is rolling out AI Playlists, a new beta feature giving users the ability to create AI-powered playlists via text prompts, TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez reports. The tool lets users get creative with their prompts, allowing for the inclusion of movie characters, emojis and more, Perez notes. (One sample prompt provided by Spotify is “songs to serenade my cat.”) The feature is launching first on Android and iOS devices in the U.K. and Australia.

See also: “Yahoo to acquire AI-powered news app Artifact” — which creates personalized news feeds for users — as we noted in last week’s edition of The Week in Generative AI.

Intel unveils latest AI computer chip, aims to compete with Nvidia

Intel this week unveiled Gaudi 3, its latest computer chip equipped to train AI large-language-models (LLMs), CNBC’s Kif Leswing reports. With the new release, Intel aims to challenge chipmaking leader Nvidia, Leswing notes, adding that the company says Gaudi 3 “is over twice as power-efficient as, and can run AI models one-and-a-half times faster than, Nvidia’s H100 GPU” (Nvidia’s flagship AI chip). Gaudi 3 will be available starting in Q3, with companies including Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others already planning to build systems with the chip.

See also: Nvidia has also announced a new generation of chips, as we noted in the March 22, 2024 installment of The Week in Generative AI.

Adweek explores use AI-generated focus groups

In an effort to reduce costs, increase efficiency and ask more sensitive questions, brands and agencies are increasingly leveraging AI-generated focus groups “to simulate conversations with potential customers in order to inform campaigns,” Adweek’s Trishla Ostwal reports. In one example cited by Ostwal, agency Supernatural utilized AI-generated personas to ask questions about living with cancer that ultimately informed a healthcare brand’s campaign. Read the full story here.

