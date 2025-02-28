Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Spindrift launches “better-for-you” soda

Knorr wants to help people tackle fast-food fails with its #DeliverBetter campaign

Acknowledging the fact that, when it comes to fast food, “quality often doesn’t meet expectations,” Unilever food brand Knorr just announced the launch of a new campaign “to help people realize that fast-food swaps can come straight from their own kitchen,” per a brand announcement. #DeliverBetter, as the campaign is titled, is kicking off with a giveaway in which fans can win a $50 grocery gift card to get the ingredients needed to recreate their fast-food favorites at home. To enter, consumers must share a fast-food delivery “fail” by following @Knorr on TikTok or Instagram and commenting on a TikTok post from one of the brand’s influencer partners (who will also share some of their own fast-food fails) or Knorr’s Instagram giveaway post. More CPG campaigns: “How Lay’s Pulled Off Miami and Barcelona Pub Crawls With Messi and Alexia Putellas” (Adweek)

M&M’s celebrates the launch of its loyalty program with the ultimate sleepover experience

M&M’s just announced the launch of a rewards program, M&M’s Fun Club, along with a giveaway to celebrate its debut, per a Mars announcement. Members of M&M’s Fun Club will automatically be entered for the chance to win a sleepover for them and four of their friends at the brand’s Times Square Store in Manhattan this spring. The experience will feature “personalized glamping set-ups and nostalgic sleepover activities,” as well as the chance to hang out with an M&M’s Spokescandy (i.e., someone in an M&M’s costume), try an exclusive new flavor mix and more. Fans can join the M&M’s Fun Club at mms.com/fun-club. Previously: “M&M’S Halloween Rescue BOOths will save consumers running low on candy on Halloween night,” from the Oct. 4, 2024 edition of this column.