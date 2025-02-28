Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Spindrift launches “better-for-you” soda
Sparkling water brand Spindrift just announced the launch of a new “better-for-you” soda — but unlike some brands in the category, Spindrift Soda comes “without unnecessary ingredients like added sugar, stevia or prebiotics,” per a brand announcement. Available in five flavors — Concord Freeze, Ginger Ale, Orange Cream Float, Shirley Temple and Strawberry Shortcake — the new offering contains 20% juice, with fewer than 8 grams of sugar per can. Spindrift Soda is available now at drinkspindrift.com and Amazon, with rollout to select brick-and-mortar retailers happening later this year.
Previously:
- “Coca-Cola jumps into the prebiotic soda category with Simply Pop,” from the Feb. 21 edition of this column.
- “Slice relaunches as a functional soda brand,” from the Jan. 24 edition of this column.
More beverage launches and line extensions:
- “Clean Simple Eats enters functional beverage space with protein soda” (FoodBev Media)
- “These New Waterloo Sparkling Water Flavors Come in Two Options” (Trend Hunter)
- “Jack Daniel’s releases its oldest whiskey in a century” (The Spirits Business)
- “7-Eleven Introduces New Electrolit Flavor” (CStore Decisions)
- “Torani’s Launch is the One of the First of Its Kind for Cold Drinks” (Trend Hunter)
- “TINCUP announces the release of three new whiskeys” (The Manual)
- “Pantalones Tequila drops down under” (The Spirits Business)
- “Halfday Refreshes Its Gut-Healthy Iced Tea with Modern Look” (Trend Hunter)
- “Sanpellegrino Launches Ciao Line Of Flavored Sparkling Waters” (MediaPost)
Knorr wants to help people tackle fast-food fails with its #DeliverBetter campaign
Acknowledging the fact that, when it comes to fast food, “quality often doesn’t meet expectations,” Unilever food brand Knorr just announced the launch of a new campaign “to help people realize that fast-food swaps can come straight from their own kitchen,” per a brand announcement. #DeliverBetter, as the campaign is titled, is kicking off with a giveaway in which fans can win a $50 grocery gift card to get the ingredients needed to recreate their fast-food favorites at home. To enter, consumers must share a fast-food delivery “fail” by following @Knorr on TikTok or Instagram and commenting on a TikTok post from one of the brand’s influencer partners (who will also share some of their own fast-food fails) or Knorr’s Instagram giveaway post.
More CPG campaigns: “How Lay’s Pulled Off Miami and Barcelona Pub Crawls With Messi and Alexia Putellas” (Adweek)
M&M’s celebrates the launch of its loyalty program with the ultimate sleepover experience
M&M’s just announced the launch of a rewards program, M&M’s Fun Club, along with a giveaway to celebrate its debut, per a Mars announcement. Members of M&M’s Fun Club will automatically be entered for the chance to win a sleepover for them and four of their friends at the brand’s Times Square Store in Manhattan this spring. The experience will feature “personalized glamping set-ups and nostalgic sleepover activities,” as well as the chance to hang out with an M&M’s Spokescandy (i.e., someone in an M&M’s costume), try an exclusive new flavor mix and more. Fans can join the M&M’s Fun Club at mms.com/fun-club.
Previously: “M&M’S Halloween Rescue BOOths will save consumers running low on candy on Halloween night,” from the Oct. 4, 2024 edition of this column.
DiGiorno and Hidden Valley Ranch announce limited-edition pizzas and merch for ranch lovers
DiGiorno and Hidden Valley Ranch just unveiled a collaboration that includes two limited-edition “ranchified” pizza creations: DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza and DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza. To celebrate the partnership, the brands are also launching the DiGiorno and Hidden Valley Ranch Obsession Collection, featuring assorted apparel and accessories; at noon ET on Pi Day (March 14), fans can visit DiGiorno’s online shop to win free merch from the collection. DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza will be sold exclusively at the Kroger Co. family of stores beginning in March, while DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza will be available at retailers nationwide in April.
Previously:
- “Hidden Valley Ranch celebrates new bottle design with a Pizza Hut pizza autographed by Eli Manning,” from the Jan. 17 edition of this column.
- “DiGiorno’s new Pizza Rescue Program uses AI to turn damaged pizzas into coupons,” from the March 15, 2024 edition of The Week in Generative AI.
More brand collabs and partnerships:
- “Racing Phenom Lia Block Joins Rockstar Energy’s Athlete Roster” (MediaPost)
- “SONIC Teams Up With Tajín for a Zesty New Strawberry Mangonada Slush” (RetailWire)
- “Powerade continues push for younger fans with latest March Madness campaign” (Sports Business Journal)
- “805 Beer Makes Waves With New Documentary On Pro Surfer Lakey Peterson” (MediaPost)
- “Kyle Busch Launches Limited-Edition Rebel Bourbon in Partnership with Richard Childress Racing” (Bottle Raiders)
- “J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery and the Navy SEAL Foundation are launching a trio of whiskeys” (The Manual)
- “Redbreast partners with Andrew Scott” (The Spirits Business)