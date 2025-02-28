Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Spindrift launches “better-for-you” soda

Sparkling water brand Spindrift just announced the launch of a new “better-for-you” soda — but unlike some brands in the category, Spindrift Soda comes “without unnecessary ingredients like added sugar, stevia or prebiotics,” per a brand announcement. Available in five flavors — Concord Freeze, Ginger Ale, Orange Cream Float, Shirley Temple and Strawberry Shortcake — the new offering contains 20% juice, with fewer than 8 grams of sugar per can. Spindrift Soda is available now at drinkspindrift.com and Amazon, with rollout to select brick-and-mortar retailers happening later this year.

Knorr wants to help people tackle fast-food fails with its #DeliverBetter campaign

Acknowledging the fact that, when it comes to fast food, “quality often doesn’t meet expectations,” Unilever food brand Knorr just announced the launch of a new campaign “to help people realize that fast-food swaps can come straight from their own kitchen,” per a brand announcement. #DeliverBetter, as the campaign is titled, is kicking off with a giveaway in which fans can win a $50 grocery gift card to get the ingredients needed to recreate their fast-food favorites at home. To enter, consumers must share a fast-food delivery “fail” by following @Knorr on TikTok or Instagram and commenting on a TikTok post from one of the brand’s influencer partners (who will also share some of their own fast-food fails) or Knorr’s Instagram giveaway post.

More CPG campaigns: “How Lay’s Pulled Off Miami and Barcelona Pub Crawls With Messi and Alexia Putellas” (Adweek)

M&M’s celebrates the launch of its loyalty program with the ultimate sleepover experience

M&M’s just announced the launch of a rewards program, M&M’s Fun Club, along with a giveaway to celebrate its debut, per a Mars announcement. Members of M&M’s Fun Club will automatically be entered for the chance to win a sleepover for them and four of their friends at the brand’s Times Square Store in Manhattan this spring. The experience will feature “personalized glamping set-ups and nostalgic sleepover activities,” as well as the chance to hang out with an M&M’s Spokescandy (i.e., someone in an M&M’s costume), try an exclusive new flavor mix and more. Fans can join the M&M’s Fun Club at mms.com/fun-club.

Previously: “M&M’S Halloween Rescue BOOths will save consumers running low on candy on Halloween night,” from the Oct. 4, 2024 edition of this column.

DiGiorno and Hidden Valley Ranch announce limited-edition pizzas and merch for ranch lovers

DiGiorno and Hidden Valley Ranch just unveiled a collaboration that includes two limited-edition “ranchified” pizza creations: DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza and DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza. To celebrate the partnership, the brands are also launching the DiGiorno and Hidden Valley Ranch Obsession Collection, featuring assorted apparel and accessories; at noon ET on Pi Day (March 14), fans can visit DiGiorno’s online shop to win free merch from the collection. DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza will be sold exclusively at the Kroger Co. family of stores beginning in March, while DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza will be available at retailers nationwide in April.

