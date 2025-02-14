Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Ghirardelli celebrated Valentine’s Day with its limited-time Chocolocket jewelry drop
Ghirardelli just unveiled a hybrid gift for chocolate and jewelry lovers just in time for Valentine’s Day: the Chocolocket, which blends “two of the most beloved presents… into one perfect surprise,” per a brand announcement. It’s a 14K gold-plated locket that resembles the brand’s gold-wrapped chocolate squares and opens up to reveal, yes, a Ghirardelli Mini Square inside. The Chocolocket is engraved with the message “Love you like chocolate” and comes with an assortment of Ghirardelli Mini Squares for restocking.
Previously:
- “M&M’S unveils limited-edition candy-themed collection with Kate Spade New York,” from the Oct. 25, 2024 edition of this column.
- “5-hour Energy releases refillable cufflinks with help from ‘superfan’ Flavor Flav,” from the July 26, 2024 edition of this column.
More Valentine’s Day–inspired launches and promotions:
- “Aviation Gin to host $214 Valentine’s Day weddings” (The Spirits Business)
- “Stonyfield offering $1K to one person who ‘blocks their toxic ex’” (Dairy Foods Magazine)
- “Ben & Jerry’s Launches Limited ‘Chocolate Covered Strawberry’ Batch” (Food Manufacturing)
Coca-Cola uses nostalgia to promote its new Orange Cream flavor
Coca-Cola just launched a new campaign titled “We All Scream for Orange Cream” to promote its new Orange Cream flavor, Marketing Dive’s Chris Kelly reports. Set to Mariah Carey’s 1995 classic “Fantasy,” a 30-second spot anchors the campaign; it taps into childhood nostalgia with “an entire neighborhood chasing after an ice cream truck that is serving the new flavor,” Kelly notes, adding that the multichannel campaign is also supported by a sampling program.
More CPG campaigns and promotions:
- “How CeraVe’s latest culture-hacking campaign brings ‘medutainment’ to ‘SNL’” (Marketing Dive)
- “Tic Tac Chewy! Debuts the Soft on the Inside Campaign” (Trend Hunter)
- ICYMI: “Coors Light and Peloton help Super Bowl fans sweat away sluggishness” (Marketing Dive)
Stat of the week: $1.85 billion
That’s the valuation of prebiotic soda brand Olipop as of this week, following a Series C funding round led by J.P. Morgan Private Capital’s Growth Equity Partners in which the brand raised $50 million, per CNBC. (See more industry and marketing stats in the latest edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
More CPG-related data:
- “A big year for fairlife: Strong growth in overall refrigerated milk sales” (Dairy Foods Magazine)
- “Post Holdings sees cereal demand dip as Gen Z seeks healthier breakfasts” (Food Dive)
- “Chocolate prices are up 20% this Valentine’s Day as cocoa prices hit record” (CNN Business)
- “Coca-Cola Revenue Surpasses Estimates Due to Increased Demand” (RetailWire)
- “Liquor Sales Notch Rare Decline In 2024 As Top Shelf Demand Slows” (Forbes)
Califia Farms and Chris O’Dowd release album offering positive affirmations for “people and plants”
Plant-based beverage brand Califia Farms just released an album designed “to reinforce well-being for both plants and people” with help from Irish actor and comedian Chris O’Dowd (of “Bridesmaids” fame), per a brand announcement. Now streaming on Spotify, “The Green Album by Califia Farms” features tracks — with titles such as “Branch Scan” and “Seeding Self Love” — offering soothing affirmations from O’Dowd that encourage both plants and people to “root yourself into the ground” and “find [your] center.” For every stream of the album, Califia Farms will plant a tree in support of the environmental nonprofit One Tree Planted, with a goal of planting 25,000 trees.
Previously: “E.l.f. Cosmetics entertainment releases original music album,” from the Sept. 6, 2024 edition of this column.
More celebrity partnerships and collabs:
- “Molly Yeh Discusses Her Partnership With Ziploc for the ‘World’s First Frozen Cookbook’” (First for Women)
- “Hooping It Up: Kendall-Jackson Launches Co-Branded Wines With NBA” (MediaPost)
- “WeCook Partners with Hockey Icon P.K. Subban” (Trend Hunter)
- “Hailee Steinfeld Unveils RTD Cocktail Brand Angel Margarita” (BevNET)
- “Perfect Bar, Jason Mraz launch new flavor” (Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery)
Skyy Vodka launches new product offerings, including ready-to-serve options
Skyy Vodka just dropped Skyy Infusions Spicy Mango, which combines “ripe mango with the perfect amount of spice from jalapeno, habanero and ghost chili,” for adding a “tropical heat” to any cocktail, per a brand announcement. The brand also debuted a ready-to-serve (RTS) beverages: Skyy Martinis in espresso and cosmo flavors. All are rolling out to retailers nationwide, with Skyy Martinis in 375-mL bottles retailing for $9.99 each, and a 750-mL bottle of Skyy Infusions Spicy Mango priced at $13.99.
Previously: