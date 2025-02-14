Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Ghirardelli celebrated Valentine’s Day with its limited-time Chocolocket jewelry drop

Coca-Cola uses nostalgia to promote its new Orange Cream flavor

Stat of the week: $1.85 billion

Califia Farms and Chris O’Dowd release album offering positive affirmations for “people and plants”

Skyy Vodka launches new product offerings, including ready-to-serve options