Hidden Valley Ranch just announced a, yes, luxury fashion collab
Hidden Valley Ranch just announced a collaboration with American fashion designer Emma Gage of Melke, which will debut at New York Fashion Week (Feb. 6-11). Hidden Valley Ranch x Melke reinterprets the brand’s bottle “to create vibrant geometric patterns” and its seasoning packet “for a whimsically artistic twist on family recipe nostalgia” across five custom pieces: two cardigans, a blouse, a knit vest and a pair of pants. (The Pop Insider offers a glimpse at the collection here.) Items will be available for purchase online at HiddenValleyRanch.com and melkenyc.com, and at select brick-and-mortar retailers nationwide this fall, with pieces ranging from $240 to $1,000.
Previously:
- “Hidden Valley Ranch takes holiday cards to another level with a ‘hidden’ treat,” from the Nov. 22, 2024 edition of this column.
- “Hidden Valley Ranch celebrates new bottle design with a Pizza Hut pizza autographed by Eli Manning,” from the Jan. 17 edition of this column.
More CPG collabs:
Cracker Barrel Cheese is feeding football fans using AI-powered delivery robots
Cracker Barrel Cheese is sending out a small army of robots to feed football fans. Now through Feb. 9 (Super Bowl Sunday), the Lactalis USA brand is deploying a fleet of 50 refrigerated, AI-powered robots to deliver its signature cheese sticks directly to fans at tailgates, viewing parties and other popular destinations around New Orleans — the host city for Super Bowl LIX — per a brand announcement. Each robot features a scannable QR code, which fans can use to gain access to an assortment of Cracker Barrel cheese stick varieties.
More Super Bowl–inspired activations:
Bush’s Beans debuts limited-edition card game with Brian Baumgartner
Bush’s Beans just released a limited-edition card game designed to provide a bit of fun for families “while their pot of homemade chili simmers on the stove,” per a brand announcement. Chop. Drop. Chili!, as the game is called, involves each player rolling the dice and “racing to spot the ingredients that match the recipe cards.” Available for $3 at shop.bushbeans.com, Chop. Drop. Chili! is set to get a little promotional help from actor Brian Baumgartner, whose Kevin character on “The Office” famously (and hilariously) dropped a giant pot of chili.
Previously: “Bush’s Beans launches ‘Musical Fruit Contest’ to inspire renditions of an iconic rhyme,” from the March 29, 2024 edition of this column.
More activations and partnerships:
Cheryl’s Cookies and Franks RedHot partner for limited-time sweet and spicy collab
Cheryl’s Cookies and Frank’s RedHot just released a sweet and spicy collaboration just in time for Valentine’s Day, Trend Hunter’s Michael Hemsworth reports.