J.Crew relaunches its catalog with an editorial focus

Stat of the week: 38%

That’s the approximate share of retail industry leaders who say that virtual fitting rooms and try-ons are the best way to bridge the divide between digital and physical retail experiences, according to Perfect Corp.’s new AI trends report, per Retail Dive. Tied for second place with 30.8% were interactive displays and real-time customized shopping. (See more stats in this week’s edition of The Weekly 10.)

Omaha Steaks launches Strips 4 Steaks Promotion in partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs

Omaha Steaks just announced a partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs to serve as the team’s “official steak and protein provider,” per a company statement. Through this multi-year agreement, Omaha Steaks is offering a new Strips 4 Steaks Promotion to Chiefs fans. Per the terms of the promo, whenever “a Chiefs player causes the opposing team to fumble and the Chiefs recover the ball at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium,” fans can receive four free 10-ounce Bone-In New York Strips with any purchase of $99 or more at OmahaSteaks.com/ChiefsNYStrip. Said player will also be rewarded with a 36-ounce King Cut Strip Steak. The partnership, which kicked off at the Chiefs’ home opener yesterday (Sept. 5), also includes Omaha Steaks signage and an Omaha Steaks concession stand in GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium. More Chiefs insights: “This season, the Kansas City Chiefs want everyone to be a fan” (Marketing Brew)

American Eagle tops list of most bipartisan brands in the U.S.