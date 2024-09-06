Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
J.Crew relaunches its catalog with an editorial focus
After a nearly eight-year hiatus, J.Crew is bringing back its catalog, with the first edition being mailed this month, The Wall Street Journal’s Chavie Lieber reports. The refreshed catalog will take on a more editorial feel than before, with all photos shot on film and, as Lieber writes, “less product and more places for editorial content, like an interview with actress Demi Moore about her J.Crew vintage collection.” The catalog will also include QR codes that take shoppers to the J.Crew app. The brand plans to release three catalogs a year, which it will make available in its stores and send to loyalty program customers and those who opt in at jcrew.com.
Stat of the week: 38%
That’s the approximate share of retail industry leaders who say that virtual fitting rooms and try-ons are the best way to bridge the divide between digital and physical retail experiences, according to Perfect Corp.’s new AI trends report, per Retail Dive. Tied for second place with 30.8% were interactive displays and real-time customized shopping. (See more stats in this week’s edition of The Weekly 10.)
Omaha Steaks launches Strips 4 Steaks Promotion in partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs
Omaha Steaks just announced a partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs to serve as the team’s “official steak and protein provider,” per a company statement. Through this multi-year agreement, Omaha Steaks is offering a new Strips 4 Steaks Promotion to Chiefs fans. Per the terms of the promo, whenever “a Chiefs player causes the opposing team to fumble and the Chiefs recover the ball at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium,” fans can receive four free 10-ounce Bone-In New York Strips with any purchase of $99 or more at OmahaSteaks.com/ChiefsNYStrip. Said player will also be rewarded with a 36-ounce King Cut Strip Steak. The partnership, which kicked off at the Chiefs’ home opener yesterday (Sept. 5), also includes Omaha Steaks signage and an Omaha Steaks concession stand in GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium.
American Eagle tops list of most bipartisan brands in the U.S.
YouGov just released the results of its survey of more than 360,000 American consumers that ranked U.S. brands on “their bipartisan appeal,” Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli reports. The “U.S. bipartisan brand rankings 2024” report looked at the purchase considerations of both conservatives and liberals, with the “bipartisan” label applying to brands that have similar purchase consideration among both groups. Of the roughly 2,200 brands included in the report, Gen Z clothing retailer American Eagle ranked first, with 15.7% of consumers on both sides of the aisle saying they would consider buying the brand “the next time they are in-market,” Pasquarelli writes.
E.l.f. Cosmetics entertainment releases original music album
E.l.f. Cosmetics just announced “Get Ready With Music, The Album” — the debut release from the company’s new entertainment arm called e.l.f. made. The move aims to capitalize on the viral popularity of Get Ready With Me (GRWM) beauty videos, “which are in heavy rotation within e.l.f.’s social community,” per the announcement. Charlotte Rose Benjamin’s “Hairpin,” a track on the album, was released on Wednesday, and the full album will become available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart, YouTube and TikTok on Oct. 15.
Previously: “E.l.f. Cosmetics releases accessibility bundle in collaboration with Paralympic swimmer Anastasia Pagonis,” from the Aug. 9 edition of this column.
