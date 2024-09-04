From the growth in private label sales to the projected value of U.S. sports rights payments in 2024, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

24%

The dollar sales that private label brands (across categories including food and beverage, household essentials, beauty and personal care, and fashion and apparel) are projected to account for by 2030 — a 7% jump over 2023 — according to the Kearney 2024 Private Label Report, per Supermarket Perimeter. (See also: “The store brands boom: 5 trends to watch now,” from Quad Insights.)

236.9 million

Unique U.S. visitors to Amazon.com in June — exceeding Walmart’s second–place tally of 137.2 million — according to Comscore, per eMarketer.

54.4%

The percentage of American women who are considered “plus-size” (size 14 and above), despite only 0.8% of the designs at this week’s New York Fashion Week shows falling into this category, according to new data from social commerce platform Mys Tyler, per Chain Store Age.

18%

The approximate share of U.S. adult consumers who’ve participated in brand “take-back” schemes — activations designed to reward customers for making sustainable choices — according to a new YouGov survey. (Read about Target’s first-ever Denim Take Back Event in the August 2 edition of The Week in Retail.)

$100 million

The reported value of a three-year deal in which Amazon’s Wondery podcast network will oversee distribution, advertising and all related merchandise rights for NFL stars and brothers Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast “New Heights,” per Bloomberg.

63%

The percentage of brands that said IRL (in real life) events are an area of increased investment this fall, per a recent survey of fashion brand marketers conducted by Glossy and Modern Retail. Print media and direct mail are the next most popular at 39% and 37%, respectively.

2.5 x

The increase in sales conversions that brands have reported seeing from the implementation of virtual try-on technology, according to Perfect Corp.’s new AI trends report, per Retail Dive.

54%

The share of Gen Z consumers who say they turn to AI to help them with their holiday shopping, using it to find new gift ideas (22%), create holiday presents themselves (18%) and find the best prices (17%), per a new survey from Fiverr in partnership with Censuswide.

$29.5 billion

The projected value of all U.S. sports rights payments across broadcast, cable and streaming for 2024 — up from $23.6 billion last year — according to S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan estimates and industry data, per The Current.

5.7 billion