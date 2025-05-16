Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Lidl is courting value shoppers (and Gen Z) with a new private-label meat line
In response to rising grocery prices, Lidl has debuted its first private-label meat line in the U.S. Called Butcher’s Specialty, this value-focused line includes a selection of USDA Choice beef, chicken, pork, lamb and veal in various cuts. Butcher’s Specialty also offers grass-fed and organic choices on some cuts, which Lidl hopes will attract more Gen Z and Millennial buyers, an executive tells Food & Wine. As part of the launch, the grocer is providing seasonal grilling inspiration on its online recipe hub, with new entries for a cheese-stuffed burger and strip steak with gorgonzola sauce.
Better late than never: Crocs and Casio announce capsule collaboration
Two brands known for their popular, function-first creations — Crocs and Casio — are teaming up on a limited-edition drop. Sold exclusively as a bundle, the release consists of an Echo Wave clog and a G-SHOCK watch, both featuring a new glow-in-the-dark colorway. In a neat twist, these items are uniquely compatible: The watch can be worn on the ankle (attaching to the shoe via custom dock) or the wrist (on a corresponding strap, also included with the bundle). Retailing at $200, the G-SHOCK x Crocs Echo Wave goes on sale May 27 at Crocs.com and select wholesale partners.
The share of Gen Z and Millennials who say physical mail has prompted them to visit a physical store, according to new research from The Harris Poll presented by Quad. The study, titled “The Return of Touch Report,” explores the value of tactile brand marketing in a modern, omnichannel context. (Download the full report for free here.)
Urban Outfitters kicks off its new On Rotation retail concept with Nike
In an attempt at “meeting the evolving needs of Gen Z,” Urban Outfitters (UO) has unveiled On Rotation, a new pop-up-style experience at stores in five U.S. markets. The retailer tapped Nike as its launch partner, creating lounge-style installations that feature a curated assortment of the brand’s footwear and apparel. As part of the partnership, UO is also expanding its Nike product selection across digital and retail to include more than 150 items; releasing a special capsule collection (which includes an exclusive colorway for the Vomero 18 running shoe); and partnering with influencers who are training for the Los Angeles 13.1, a half-marathon race (part of the After Dark Tour, Nike’s new women-focused nighttime running circuit) on June 7.
Bath & Body Works joins the tomato-scented home and beauty craze
For years, tomatoes have provided a reliable seasonal trend, launching viral sensations such as Loewe’s red veggie candles and TikTok’s Mediterranean-focused “tomato girl summer” fashion aesthetic. Now, Bath & Body Works has entered the chat with Off The Vine, a new collection it describes as smelling like “an earthy, grounding herb garden ripe for picking.” The new line features eight tomato-scented home and body care products, including body creams and washes, misters, lotion and a three-wick candle. Bath & Body Works’ Off the Vine collection is on sale now, with prices ranging from $7.95 (foaming hand soap) to $69.95 (eau de parfum).
