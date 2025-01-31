Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Abercrombie & Fitch to host New Orleans pop-up selling Super Bowl apparel
Building on the success of its licensed collection with the NFL, Abercrombie & Fitch just announced it will host a one-day pop-up experience the day before the Super Bowl. On Saturday, Feb. 8 at The Chickory Club in downtown New Orleans, the Abercrombie House will sell football-themed merch, including Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints apparel — from sweatshirts and T-shirts to sweatshirt dresses — along with other pieces from Abercrombie’s spring collection. Visitors can also create their own items at a custom embroidery station while hanging out with NFL athletes Nick Chubb, Fred Warner and Drake Maye.
Bloomingdale’s launches “The White Lotus” collection with Warner Bros. Discovery
Bloomingdale’s just announced the launch of a new collection in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery that’s inspired by the HBO original series “The White Lotus”; the third season, set in Thailand, debuts Feb. 16. The White Lotus x AQUA collection features a selection of women’s apparel and accessories that evoke “a beachy feel, featuring floral prints and an overall tropical vibe,” per a Bloomingdale’s announcement. Items include dresses, swimsuits, sandals and more — “perfect for a luxury getaway to Thailand” — as well as everyday items such as T-shirts and joggers. The White Lotus x AQUA collection will be available in-store and online at Bloomingdales.com starting Feb. 3.
Stat of the week: 11%
That’s the share of consumers who purchase “trending” products — defined as “products that have gone viral” on social media — within 24 hours of first seeing them, with 55% taking up to a month to finally make a purchase, according to a new survey from Relex Solutions, per Chain Store Age.
Swarovski launches capsule collection and pop-ups with brand ambassador Ariana Grande
Swarovski just announced the launch of a new collection with Ariana Grande that the retailer is promoting via pop-ups at stores around the world, Fashion Network’s Sandra Halliday reports. A collaboration between the “Wicked” star and Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, the Ariana Grande x Swarovski Capsule collection “celebrates the joy of self-expression and is inspired by a deep love of music, reflected in musical notes and hearts,” Halliday writes. Pieces include earrings, bracelets and a tiara, with prices ranging from $129 to $480. Pop-ups promoting the collection are set to take place globally in cities including Paris, Dubai and New York.
Lifestyle brand Brunch collaborates with Eggo on limited-edition luxury collection
New York-based lifestyle brand Brunch just announced a collaborat