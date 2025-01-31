Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Abercrombie & Fitch to host New Orleans pop-up selling Super Bowl apparel

Bloomingdale’s launches “The White Lotus” collection with Warner Bros. Discovery

Stat of the week: 11%

Swarovski launches capsule collection and pop-ups with brand ambassador Ariana Grande

Lifestyle brand Brunch collaborates with Eggo on limited-edition luxury collection