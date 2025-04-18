Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Nike and Kool-Aid collaborate on new Ja Morant sneaker line
Nike and Kraft Heinz’s Kool-Aid just announced a “wall-breaking” collaboration that brings together NBA star Ja Morant’s signature Nike line with Kool-Aid’s “spirit of flavor and creativity,” per a brand announcement. Inspired by Morant’s childhood memories of drinking Kool-Aid at his grandmother’s house, the Nike x Kool-Aid Ja 2 sneaker comes in two colorways inspired by his favorite Kool-Aid flavors. Both versions, which you can see here, feature the Kool-Aid Man bursting through a wall on the sneaker’s tongue and will be available via the SNKRS app and at select retailers. To promote the launch, Kool-Aid is releasing a limited-edition Mix n’ Kicks flavor pack, tapping into the TikTok trend of fans creating custom Kool-Aid blends.
Previously:
- “Nike partners with Kim Kardashian’s Skims to co-launch new brand,” from the Feb. 21 edition of this column.
- “Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike host fourth annual ‘It’s Her Shot’ tour,” from the May 10, 2024 edition of The Week in Retail.
More brand collabs and partnerships:
- “Under Armour Signs Five Top NFL Draft Picks to Ambassador Team” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “Chipotle, NY Knicks Players Partner On Designer Takeout Bags” (MediaPost)
- “G-III signs license agreement for G.H. Bass” (Fashion Dive)
- “This Tkees x J.Crew Shoe Collaboration Makes the Jelly Sandal Trend Look Sophisticated and Expensive for Less Than $100” (Footwear News)
- “Kith and Adidas launch global football-inspired collection” (Fashion Network)
Puma launches 5AM High Drops activation to reward “early-morning runners”
As part of its “Go Wild” brand campaign, Puma just announced a global activation that will “reward the dedication of early-morning runners chasing the runner’s high,” per a brand announcement. Through what it’s calling 5AM High Drops, Puma will release free pairs of running shoes — its latest Deviate NITRO 3, Forever Run and others — “in the wild” at 5 a.m. on selected dates across the rest of April and into May in cities including Boston, Las Vegas, New York, Mexico City, London and Tokyo. Timed to peak marathon training season, the giveaway will reward the first runners to reach 5AM High Drops locations, which will be announced through Puma’s Instagram channel.
Previously: “Saucony debuts global brand campaign emphasizing the ‘collective experience of running,’” from the March 7 edition of this column.
More brand campaigns and content:
- “Foot Locker Taps Flau’jae Johnson and Puma for ‘Stay in Rotation’ Campaign Aimed at Gen Z Consumers” (Footwear News)
- “Rihanna Stars in Savage X Fenty’s Bridal Lingerie Campaign” (Trend Hunter)
- “Ikea campaign says retailer’s furniture lasts longer than most relationships” (Ad Age)
- “In Masters Win, Nike Honors McIlroy With Pitch-Perfect Spot” (MediaPost)
- “Zendaya Soars to Space in New On Campaign” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Levi’s Are Back With Chapter Three of Their Collaboration” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “Chrissy Teigen is the ultimate ‘Groceryhead’ in Kroger’s social content series” (Ad Age)
Men’s Wearhouse debuts American Bespoke collection
Men’s Wearhouse just announced the launch of a new collection made in parent company Tailored Brands’ factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The American Bespoke collection includes ready-to-wear pieces designed by the brand’s partner Joseph Abboud and are meant “for a range of occasions and climates,” per a brand announcement. The collection is available now online and in-store at Men’s Wearhouse, with full suits starting at $599, and separates starting at $170.
See also: ICYMI: “Tailored Brands AI-optimizes tuxedo rentals” (Chain Store Age)
More retail launches and expansions:
- “How the Sleepy Girl Mocktail Inspired Bath & Body Works’ Latest Collection” (Beauty Inc)
- “Aldi Expands Adult Beverage Selection” (Store Brands)
- “Hoka Drops Clifton 10 With Updated Design, Features” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “AWG Brands Launches Private Label Pet Line” (Store Brands)
Vestiaire Collective launches ranking system for pre-owned fashion items
Luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective just launched Vestiaire Value Ranking (VVR), a new ranking system that systematically evaluates pre-owned fashion items, Fashion Dive’s Laurel Deppen writes. Data points factored into VVR include prior sales data and five-year resale-value growth across more than 400 fashion brands with the aim of helping customers “make the best financial — and fashionable — decisions,” per the brand’s website. Vestiaire used data from the ranking to create its Spring/Summer 2025 Resale Buying Guide.
More commerce operations news: