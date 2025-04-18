Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Nike and Kool-Aid collaborate on new Ja Morant sneaker line

Nike and Kraft Heinz’s Kool-Aid just announced a “wall-breaking” collaboration that brings together NBA star Ja Morant’s signature Nike line with Kool-Aid’s “spirit of flavor and creativity,” per a brand announcement. Inspired by Morant’s childhood memories of drinking Kool-Aid at his grandmother’s house, the Nike x Kool-Aid Ja 2 sneaker comes in two colorways inspired by his favorite Kool-Aid flavors. Both versions, which you can see here, feature the Kool-Aid Man bursting through a wall on the sneaker’s tongue and will be available via the SNKRS app and at select retailers. To promote the launch, Kool-Aid is releasing a limited-edition Mix n’ Kicks flavor pack, tapping into the TikTok trend of fans creating custom Kool-Aid blends.

Previously:

More brand collabs and partnerships:

Puma launches 5AM High Drops activation to reward “early-morning runners”

As part of its “Go Wild” brand campaign, Puma just announced a global activation that will “reward the dedication of early-morning runners chasing the runner’s high,” per a brand announcement. Through what it’s calling 5AM High Drops, Puma will release free pairs of running shoes — its latest Deviate NITRO 3, Forever Run and others — “in the wild” at 5 a.m. on selected dates across the rest of April and into May in cities including Boston, Las Vegas, New York, Mexico City, London and Tokyo. Timed to peak marathon training season, the giveaway will reward the first runners to reach 5AM High Drops locations, which will be announced through Puma’s Instagram channel.

Previously: “Saucony debuts global brand campaign emphasizing the ‘collective experience of running,’” from the March 7 edition of this column.

More brand campaigns and content:

Men’s Wearhouse debuts American Bespoke collection

Men’s Wearhouse just announced the launch of a new collection made in parent company Tailored Brands’ factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The American Bespoke collection includes ready-to-wear pieces designed by the brand’s partner Joseph Abboud and are meant “for a range of occasions and climates,” per a brand announcement. The collection is available now online and in-store at Men’s Wearhouse, with full suits starting at $599, and separates starting at $170.

See also: ICYMI: “Tailored Brands AI-optimizes tuxedo rentals” (Chain Store Age)

More retail launches and expansions:

Vestiaire Collective launches ranking system for pre-owned fashion items

Luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective just launched Vestiaire Value Ranking (VVR), a new ranking system that systematically evaluates pre-owned fashion items, Fashion Dive’s Laurel Deppen writes. Data points factored into VVR include prior sales data and five-year resale-value growth across more than 400 fashion brands with the aim of helping customers “make the best financial — and fashionable — decisions,” per the brand’s website. Vestiaire used data from the ranking to create its Spring/Summer 2025 Resale Buying Guide.

More commerce operations news: