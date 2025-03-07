Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Anthropologie partners with Nest to support artisans and makers through new fellowship program

Timed to Women’s History Month, Anthropologie just announced an expanded partnership with Nest, a nonprofit supporting artisans and makers, that will include a fellowship program, in-store activations, events and more. The six-month Anthropologie x Nest Fellowship Program will provide five recipients with professional development, mentorship and the opportunity to sell their goods commission-free through Anthropologie’s stores and online marketplace. On Saturday (March 8), Anthropologie is hosting pop-up markets at its New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago stores featuring work from Nest artisans and local women-led businesses.

Previously:

More brand partnerships:

Saucony debuts global brand campaign emphasizing the “collective experience” of running

Saucony just unveiled “Run as One,” a global brand campaign that “celebrates the powerful connections forged through running,” per a brand announcement. In addition to encompassing out-of-home, social and display channels, the campaign includes a 30-second spot that’s meant to reinforce “the idea that when we run together, we achieve more than we ever could alone.” To bring the campaign to life, Saucony is hosting a series of run-club events — both virtual and in-person — including a series of coffee shop residencies beginning at Ludlow Coffee Supply in New York City this week and expanding to Boston, London and other cities. The residencies will feature events focused on “creating unforgettable experiences to celebrate community, connection and the power of Run as One.”

More brand campaigns:

Haribo teams up with Crocs on a limited-edition drop

Collab of the week: Haribo and Crocs just launched the Haribo Classic Clog — footwear that combines a Crocs clog with the aesthetics of the iconic candy. Featuring a “translucent gummi-inspired upper” and Haribo Jibbitz charms, the limited-edition clogs go on sale on Tuesday, March 11.

More launches and collabs:

Lowe’s and The Home Depot debut AI-powered home improvement tools

Home improvement retailers Lowe’s and The Home Depot each announced the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools this week aimed at helping customers navigate and successfully complete their DIY projects.

Magic Apron, The Home Depot’s new suite of generative AI tools, was created using large language models (LLMs) that were trained in part on the retailer’s project-expertise content and product catalog, per a brand announcement. Available across product pages on The Home Depot website and mobile app, Magic Apron can answer questions, provide how-to instructions, make product suggestions and summarize product reviews.

Developed in collaboration with OpenAI, Mylow from Lowe’s provides how-to advice and facilitates product discovery in response to questions such as “How do I plant grass seed?” and “How do I get my faucet to stop leaking?,” per a brand announcement. Available for