Artificial intelligence has quickly become part of the content development process for in-store retail media. Some AI tools can generate a range of creative adaptations for established or customized screen sizes and formats. Others can produce images from text prompts or add motion to static assets. These capabilities can help marketers move faster. But speed alone isn’t a true measure of success. In-store retail media must capture the shopper’s attention, communicate clearly and prompt action within a matter of seconds. That means a faster creative process cannot come at the expense of relevance, creative discipline or brand integrity. At In-Store Connect by Quad (ISCQ), we’ve worked with CPG brands to develop countless digital in-store retail media assets. That experience has reinforced an important principle: AI is most valuable when it helps teams accelerate the right decisions, not simply when it produces more creative. The objective is to achieve speed without diminishing the quality or relevance of the creative. For us, that requires focusing on three fundamentals: message, context and content.

1. Refine the message faster without sacrificing clarity

In-store creative leaves little room for complexity. Every word must earn its place. ISCQ has helped CPG brands experiment with AI to develop more compressed language for in-store retail media activations. The process begins with approved brand and campaign messaging, which gives the tool the appropriate strategic and brand context. Teams can then prompt AI to produce tighter variations using a specific word count or character count. AI may not produce the final message, but it can quickly generate alternatives that help teams see where language can be simplified. It can also reveal which descriptive phrases or supporting clauses are unnecessary in the aisle. The goal is not to hand message development over to AI but to find ways to reduce the time required to explore options, while preserving the judgment needed to identify the strongest one. Used this way, AI supports speed without sacrificing the clarity required to reach shoppers in the aisle.

2. Scale nationally without sacrificing local relevance

Strong in-store creative must be appropriate both for the moment and the environment in which it appears. National campaigns require brand and message consistency. But that doesn’t typically mandate a rigid, one-size-fits-all creative execution across channels. Creative must still account for the retailer, store format, screen placement, local product assortment and the relevant moment in the customer journey. This is where AI can help teams move more efficiently between a nationally consistent campaign platform and locally relevant executions. It can be used to evaluate questions such as:

Is the product immediately recognizable?

Can the message be understood in one or two seconds?

Does the creative make sense within this retailer and store environment?

Does the local adaptation remain true to the national campaign?

A recent live-store study conducted by Quad’s Accelerated Marketing Insights (AMI) team on behalf of ISCQ demonstrated why this connection matters. In the study, creative featuring recognizable product imagery held shopper attention 67% longer than an alternative version focused on brand heritage. The learning is not that every in-store advertisement should look identical or that brand storytelling has no role. It’s that creative must make the relationship between the screen and the shelf easy for shoppers to understand. This overall goal is to strike a more effective balance between scale and specificity. The campaign remains nationally consistent, but the execution becomes more relevant to the local retail environment and shopping moment.

3. Produce more content without sacrificing creative discipline

Every in-store advertisement involves tradeoffs. Adding another product, secondary message, multiple logos, QR code or other animated elements can reduce the overall impact of the final message. So, it’s imperative to be thoughtful about which elements provide value and which just create noise. AI can help creative teams explore those tradeoffs earlier and more quickly. But it should not make the final decision. ISCQ recently developed two versions of an in-store advertisement for a client. One version included a QR code that directed shoppers to a landing page featuring campaign products. The other removed the QR code and used the additional space to feature the available products more prominently. AI helped our team evaluate the choice from the shopper’s perspective. Was the QR code valuable enough to earn its place? Or would a larger product presentation and more immediate message be most useful? The client ultimately selected the version with the QR code. The value of the exercise was not that AI chose the winning execution. It helped the client and creative team assess the options faster and have a more precise conversation about what each version gained and gave up.

Speed should strengthen the work, not compromise it

At In-Store Connect by Quad, the objective is not to use AI for novelty. It’s to use AI to make in-store creative clearer, more relevant and more effective. AI can’t make weak creative work harder. It can, however, help teams ask better questions, evaluate more possibilities and identify potential issues before the content reaches the aisle. By focusing on message, context and content, marketers can use AI to move faster without sacrificing clarity, national consistency, local relevance, creative discipline or brand integrity. That’s how AI can support better in-store retail media: not by replacing creative judgment, but by strengthening the decisions that matter most when the shopper is in the aisle and ready to act.