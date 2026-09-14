AI is changing a lot about marketing, but there are two things that still absolutely must remain at the heart of your brand: authenticity and relevance. That is especially true when it comes to the financial sector, where consumers are shopping for products and services that have real implications for their lives. They want to feel empowered within their specific consideration journey on topics specifically meaningful to them. AI can help us build, personalize and streamline the creative, the offers, the cadence and the engagement. But it also creates a new challenge: As more brands use similar tools to produce answers, recommendations, timing, triggers and content, it’s very easy to slip into the dreaded sea of AI sameness. So, the challenge for marketers isn’t just about how to deploy AI. The challenge is about what we put into it and whether we’re sharing enough information and context with consumers so that they can trust what comes out.

Get comfortable with a new definition of transparency

As marketers, we need to embrace the evolving meaning of transparency in the age of AI. Historically, financial brands have often thought about transparency as showing the numbers behind products and services: Here are the terms. Here’s what happened. Here are the results. Consumers came to view those items as mandatories that companies are forced to include. Their tiny font sizes, inconspicuous placement in an email or on a page — not to mention the flurry of asterisks and superscripted items that often accompany them — have led consumers to dismiss (or even outright not believe) what an organization says about its terms, its results or its competitive set. Today, consumers increasingly expect more. They want to understand what goes into your brand’s offerings. In other words, transparency is moving from “Show me the results” toward “Show me how you got there.” That means being willing to explain the logic and reasoning behind what you’re selling.

In other words, don’t just give consumers the answer, explain the path

AI is eerily good at talking about what to do. It can spit out an answer or recommendation blazingly fast and without hesitation. What it struggles with is convincingly conveying your brand values and the human decision-making and discernment that lead to desired outcomes for your customers. Again, all of this is particularly important when people are considering a financial product or service. Financial services customers want context, perspective, thoughtfulness and real expertise. That’s the human-to-human element marketers can’t afford to lose as AI becomes more and more ubiquitous. The opportunity is to make the how and why part of the experience. Help consumers understand the choices involved. Explain why you’re recommending something. Make the path relevant to them rather than simply presenting an outcome. Trust isn’t just about whether the answer is right. Increasingly, it’s about whether people understand how you arrived at it. There is believability and confidence when the path you shared with them is specific, relevant and clear.

Train AI on your brand differentiators or drown in the sea of AI sameness

So, how do we reconcile the need for real trust with the rise of AI tools? For starters, across training and prompting stages, be very clear about what your brand stands for versus what your competitors stand for. (Mandatory caveat: Make sure that at all times you’re using enterprise solutions with siloed workspaces set up by your IT team so your inputs and data aren’t used to train models outside of your company.) Use comparison charts. Identify what you genuinely do differently. Be specific about the audiences you best serve and why they are deemed to be the “best.” Put real brand truths into the system. Those distinctions can help drive the algorithms and bring differentiation into sharp relief.

Reflect the reality of your brand across both AI and human intelligence

Regardless of whether consumers are encountering an AI touchpoint or are experiencing a real human interaction, the goal should be the same: to supply consumers with practical, relevant reasons they should consider you across both the process and the outcomes. Tell them what your brand is doing. Show them your process. And explain why it makes sense for them. Because that is what true transparency looks like next.