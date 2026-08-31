In brief: The USPS reported a loss of $2.5 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended June 30, about $600 million less than the loss it reported for the same quarter last year, buoyed by higher rates and increased Marketing Mail volume. Postmaster General (PMG) David Steiner warned that the agency still faces a severe liquidity crisis. Paper markets are experiencing both robust demand in some cases and price increases. The logistics market faces upward pressure on transportation costs from a variety of sources including elevated diesel prices and increased freight broker liability, while supply-chain cost pressures surrounding ink manufacturing components continue to necessitate ink surcharges.
Built on our roots as a printer, mail industry partner and logistics leader, Quad is a marketing experience (MX) company focused on delivering streamlined solutions at scale to our clients. As the largest USPS customer, we are uniquely positioned to provide clients with best practices and insights on the latest postal, paper and logistics topics. If you have any questions or concerns during these challenging times for our industry, contact your Quad representative. We’ll tap our in-house experts to investigate and get you the answers you need.
USPS loss shrinks in Q3, but PMG continues to warn of a liquidity crisis
The USPS posted a net loss of $2.5 billion in the third quarter ended June 30, compared to a $3.1 billion loss in the same period last year (SPLY). The agency pointed to a $1.1 billion increase in 2026 Q3 operating revenue as the main reason for the reduced loss, along with a decrease in workers’ compensation costs. Q3 2026 operating revenue came in at $19.9 billion.
According to the USPS, the growth in operating revenue was driven by First-Class Mail and Marketing Mail price increases plus a time-limited price hike implemented April 26 for certain Shipping and Packages products related to higher fuel costs. This was partially offset by declining volumes in First-Class Mail and Shipping and Packages categories, as well as higher transportation expenses, the USPS said.
Marketing Mail was a bright spot in the third-quarter results, with volume increasing by 574 million pieces, or 4.3%. Marketing Mail also recorded the largest revenue increase — 12.3% — for the quarter while First-Class Mail and Shipping and Packages recorded smaller revenue increases despite volume declines.
For the three months ended June 30 vs. SPLY
|First-Class Mail
|Revenue
|+4.3% to $6.1 billion
|Volume
|-3.5% to 9.5 billion pieces
|Marketing Mail
|Revenue
|+12.3% to $4.0 billion
|Volume
|+4.3% to 13.8 billion pieces
|Shipping and Packages
|Revenue
|+7.7% to $8.3 billion
|Volume
|-3.4% to 1.6 billion pieces
Commenting on the Q3 results in the earnings announcement, PMG Steiner noted that while there had been some progress, “[T]he Postal Service is today continuing to face a severe liquidity crisis, and our financial losses this quarter reflect systemic challenges inherent in our Congressionally established business model and regulatory framework.”
The USPS news release and the full earnings report repeat past calls for Congress to provide relief from the challenges facing the agency with actions such as raising the statutory debt limit.
The USPS Q3 financial report is available on the PRC website as well as the USPS website.
Miscellaneous updates
USPS delivery performance
July saw the volume of mail flowing into the postal system increase before higher rates took effect mid-month. This spike caused some delays at postal processing facilities as they worked through the volume bottleneck. However, within about a week of the July 12 rate-case implementation, the system stabilized and was back to normal processing. Below are the average in-home curves for Quad’s Marketing Mail clients that used our IMsight application to track their mail in July.
|Week of 7/6
|Week of 7/13
|Week of 7/20
|Week of 7/27
|Early
|8%
|14%
|12%
|23%
|Day 1
|35%
|43%
|36%
|50%
|Day 2
|52%
|73%
|74%
|74%
|Day 3
|66%
|89%
|92%
|90%
|Day 4
|79%
|95%
|96%
|96%
|1 Day late
|85%
|96%
|98%
|98%
Here are the Sectional Center Facilities (SCFs) where less than 70% of Flats were in-home by Service Standard.
|Entry type
|City
|Percent in-home by
Service Standard
|SCF
|Birmingham, Ala.
|67%
|SCF
|Chicago
|63%
|SCF
|Dayton, Ohio
|64%
|SCF
|Indianapolis
|45%
USPS volume
|Mail volume for the week ended
August 8, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
2.6%
|▼
|Packages
|Down
4.9%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
8.0%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
6.1%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
12.4%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Up
0.2%
|▲
|Mail volume for the week ended
August 1, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
0.5%
|▲
|Packages
|Down
3.9%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
12.9%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
1.3%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Down
2.7%
|▼
|Periodicals
|Up
29.8%
|▲
|Mail volume for the week ended
July 25, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
0.01%
|▲
|Packages
|Down
6.8%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
10.9%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
2.9%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
1.5%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
28.2%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
July 18, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
1.6%
|▼
|Packages
|Down
11.2%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
10.1%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
6.2%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Up
20.1%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
39.9%
|▼
Paper market
Paper markets are experiencing both robust demand in some cases and price increases.
Logistics
As peak hurricane season and retail shipping periods approach, Quad remains committed to providing the consistent logistics service, communication and visibility our customers expect.
As always, your Quad representative will work diligently to find you the lowest rates with the most efficient transportation available.