Brands are not created equal — and their tech platforms shouldn’t be either.

In order to optimize technology, every brand leader has their own unique mountain to climb. Marketers often find themselves constrained by inefficient workflows or saddled with outdated legacy systems that seem impossible to detach from.

And even organizations with cutting-edge technology struggle to connect the brand’s vision with marketing operations. To make matters more challenging, COVID-19 will leave a lasting effect on the global dispersion of marketing teams and how they get work done.

Marketing departments have more than 8,000 technology solutions available to them today — all promising to make their jobs easier and workflows more efficient. That number grows roughly 14% each year.

The result is an endless number of permutations — so, where to start?

Take steps to get truly connected

You can spend millions on a tech stack and never achieve your business objectives. True connectivity addresses and balances both big idea strategies and the daily art of getting things done. Consider these four best practices when evaluating technology investments:

1. Begin with the end in mind — but plan for change

Navigating digital progression is harder when just incrementally keeping up with what’s new. While maintaining flexibility, marketers need a clear vision for their martech system before investing in foundational software and hardware.

2. Create a centralized source of truth

Knowing exactly what you have to work with and where to find it immediately makes any marketer’s life easier. Empower everyone to work from shared information for consistency in market, which exponentially increases effectiveness across channels.

3. Think about content first

Create scalable and reusable content, regardless of channel. A relevant array of images, copy assets, icons, artwork and messages that can be repurposed based on need will save time and ultimately create a more cohesive customer experience.

4. Make marketing automation the goal, not the foundation

Build up from your data and content rather than from your technology. Once those work harmoniously, then you can fully leverage marketing automation technology and AI.

Like any smart ecosystem, the best tech stack empowers marketers to quickly adapt to their changing environment. The process should be simple, scalable and integrated.

Transformation also takes time. So your technology investment needs to create short-term value without sacrificing long-term vision. For marketers, it’s about the balance and connectivity of people, process and technology — design your process first, then apply the right technology to support your people.

If marketing technology is a priority for your business, connect with our Strategic Process Design pros. They help clients get the most out of their people, process and technology by making connections and filling gaps.