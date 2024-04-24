From the percentage of consumers who engage in an omnichannel shopping journey to Netflix’s latest subscriber surge, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

73%

The percentage of consumers who engage in an omnichannel shopping journey — blending a mix of online research, physical store visits and offerings such as buy-online-pickup-in-store — before making purchasing decisions, according to a new study from ShipStation and Retail Economics, per Chain Store Age.

$273.5 billion

The combined amount that “aspirational” luxury fashion consumers spend on luxury goods each year across seven countries (the U.S., U.K., China, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland) — representing 18% of luxury fashion spending in those markets — according to a just-released report from McKinsey, per Fashion Dive. “Aspirational” refers to shoppers who spend only a moderate amount on luxury goods.

$28 million

The reported value of an eight-year deal that basketball star and new member of the Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark — who was selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft — is expected to sign with Nike, per The Wall Street Journal. The deal includes a signature Nike shoe, per The Athletic.

150,000

The square footage of online home furnishings retailer Wayfair’s first physical retail location, opening May 23 in Wilmette, Illinois (suburban Chicago), per CBS News.

9.33 million

The number of subscribers Netflix added in Q1 2024, exceeding analysts’ projections and bringing its global total to 269.6 million, according to the company’s latest earnings report, per Variety. (The company also announced that, beginning in 2025, it will no longer report subscriber numbers, instead shifting its reporting focus to time spent with the service, Variety separately reports.)

2 in 3

The share of sports audio listeners who say they trust the products and services used by athletes they like, according to data from SiriusXM Media, GroupM and Edison Research, per Marketing Brew.

45

Average number of minutes spent on TikTok per day among U.S. social media users in the 45-to-54 age group, per an eMarketer forecast released this month.

$4.99

The starting monthly subscription fee for Adobe’s new AI assistant, which helps subscribers understand the contents of digital documents such as PDFs by locating specific information and generating summaries in response to users’ questions, per CNBC.

300 million

The number of Spotify streams that Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” surpassed in a single day, making it the first album in the streaming platform’s history to hit that milestone, per Fox Business.

56%

The share of consumers who say they’ve heard of Temu but have never purchased a product from the online retailer, according to a survey of 700 U.S. adults from YouGov, per Retail Brew.